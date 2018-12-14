Legends game to unite players: Gidiza

By Descent Dube

Former Warriors’ star midfielder, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda has said tomorrow’s game between Bulawayo Legends and their Harare counterparts at Luveve Stadium is aimed at uniting former players.

Sibanda, who will captain Bulawayo Legends, said a number of yesteryear stars will be in action.

“Benjani Mwaruwaru, Dazzy Kapenya, Bekithemba Ndlovu and Methembe Ndlovu are some of the Bulawayo Legends that have promised to take part in the event. The likes of Tinashe Nengomasha, Kelvin Mushangazhike, Stewart Murisa and Shingi Kawondera will be representing the Harare side,” said Sibanda.

He also confirmed the participation of former Mighty Warriors’ captain, Nomsa “Boyz” Moyo.

Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe vice-president Herbert Dick, who is among the match organisers, said: “This game is aimed at uniting us as former players and help us come up with ideas on how to help one another. We need to start programmes that will give emotional support to former players and ensure the wellbeing of all of us.”

He appealed to football fans to support their initiative by filling up Luveve Stadium.

“Fans must come to Luveve Stadium and interact with the former players to promote the spirit of togetherness because one of our objectives is to unite fans and promote peace,” Dick said.

Adults’ entry fees is $2, with children Under-12 paying $1. The Chronicle