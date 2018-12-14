Guard beats cousin to death

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A Gweru City Council security officer allegedly fatally assaulted his cousin with a log following a heated argument.

The council cop, Reuben Dzingiso (34) of Mkoba 13 in Gweru appeared before Gweru Magistrate Miss Beauty Dube charged with the murder in connection with the death of Frankline Chinyere.

Dzingiso was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to December 27.

Miss Dube advised Dzingiso to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Miss Gracious Rongani told the court that on December 1 at around 2AM, Dzingiso and Chinyere had a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

“The accused person had a misunderstanding with the deceased during the wee hours on December 1,” she said.

The court heard that, during the misunderstanding, Dzingiso allegedly assaulted Chinyere all over the body using a log and empty beer bottles.

“Dzingiso armed himself with a log and empty beer bottles which he used to assault his cousin. He also used booted feet and open hands.”

After assaulting the deceased, the court heard that the accused called Chinyere’s sister.

“After the incident, Dzingiso phoned Shylet Chinyere and told her about the incident, saying he was scared that the deceased could get him arrested or fired from his job,” she said.

Shylet advised the accused to call an ambulance and ferry Chinyere to hospital.

At around 5AM, Dzingiso called Shylet again, advising her that Chinyere had died.

The court heard that Dzingiso drove the deceased’s body in his car to his parents’ house, to notify them about the incident.

The matter was reported the police leading to Dzingiso’s arrest. The Chronicle