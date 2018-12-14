England have a diamond in Foden

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has showered Phil Foden with praise after the teenager impressed in the 2-1 win over Hoffenheim in the Champions League soccer tie on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old midfielder has found game time hard to come by since graduating from City’s academy in 2017, but he was handed a rare start in midweek against the German club.

Foden belied his age to put in a fine performance as Guardiola’s side fought back from a goal down to clinch victory, which saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages as Group F winners.

Guardiola admits it hasn’t been easy for the England youth international to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium given the quality ahead of him in the squad, but the Spanish coach has no doubts about his exceptional talent.

“In general, Phil was incredible,” Guardiola said in his post-match press conference. “I don’t think I will ever have doubts about the guy.” — AFP.