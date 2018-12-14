Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Prostitute dumps baby in toilet

By Michael Magoronga

A Silobela sex worker has appeared in court for dumping her newborn baby girl in a toilet. The baby later died on admission to Kwekwe District Hospital.

File picture of a commercial sex worker
Rumbidzai Ndlovu (20) of Village Cetshwayo under Chief Malisa in Silobela appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster charged with infanticide and was remanded in custody to December 14 for sentencing.

For the State, Mr Devine Chakombewa said Ndlovu was staying at Springvest Lodge at Crossroads Business Centre in Silobela when she went into labour on December 6 at around 7am.

“She rushed to the blair toilet and gave birth to a baby girl,” Mr Chakombewa said.

After giving birth, the court further heard, the accused person dumped the baby in the blair toilet and went away unnoticed.

The matter came to light after Patience Moyo, a bar lady at a nearby drinking spot, went to the toilet to relief herself.

Moyo heard strange sounds coming from the toilet and alerted the police who attended the scene and retrieved the baby.

The baby was rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital where she died upon admission. Investigations by the police led to the arrest of Ndlovu. The Herald

