Ali Baba, Bosso clash

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Legendary juniors coach Ali “Baba” Dube is up in arms against Highlanders’ alleged failure to pay his outstanding dues amounting to $700 and has threatened to take legal action to recover the money.

In an emotional interview yesterday, the revered gaffer said he was initially owed $2 000 in unpaid allowances after his return to the club in 2009 to 2012 when he was relieved of his duties.

“When I was in my rural home in Kezi, then treasurer Jerry Sibanda called me to come to the office and get part of my money and he gave me $800 leaving a balance of $1 200 which he said would be paid in due course. I never raised an issue with it as this is my club.

“It, however, took long to come forcing me to raise the matter at an annual general meeting where members said I should be paid what was owed to me.

“Kenneth Mhlophe, before he was chairman, undertook to meet some of the difference and gave me $500, which left a balance of $700, but when I demand my money, the club, through its chief executive officer, tells me everything was paid,” said Dube.

“Surely I started working for this club way back in 1974 when I was not even paid a cent until 1982 when the club hired Bobby Clark, and for me to be treated this way makes my heart bleed.

“During my time with this club, I used to feed the boys using my own resources, ngibathengela isinkwa lokubagadisa and this is how the club now treats me,” said Dube, who is now with Bulawayo City FC juniors.

Contacted for comment, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube acknowledged that the club owed Dube money at some point, but had cleared the arrears.

“When he raised this issue to members, the club conducted investigations and discovered that everything he (Ali Dube) was owed was actually paid, but we stated that if he had qualms with our reconciliation, he must come forward so that we do that together, but from where I stand, the club paid him all his dues,” he said.

However, Ali Dube reiterated that he never received his $700.

“Why would I want to cheat my club? How can they say they paid me when I never signed anywhere for this money.

“It won’t be a nice avenue if I am to engage lawyers, they must just pay me my money in peace.” The Chronicle