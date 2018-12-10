Mukanya defies age on stage

By Pamenus Tuso

Chimurenga music legend, Thomas Mapfumo’s every aspect of his musical performance keeps on getting better as he ages. At 73, one would have hardly believed that the Chimurenga guru could withstand a gruelling four-hour non-stop stage performance.

The award-winning musician dished out a scintillating performance at the Large City Hall which will be remembered by many for a very long time.

in a blue jean shirt, matching trousers and his trademark black straw hat, the internationally acclaimed musician and his new-look Blacks Unlimited trooped on stage at exactly 1:30AM after Jeys Marabini had performed. Jeys Marabini was a ball of energy with his Kozekulunge Band with other cameo performances by Qeqe and Luke Deluxe.

Mukanya’s set opened with a Joyce instrumental. From there, he churned out old and new songs which included Zvichapera, Gwindingwe Rine Shumba, Bhutsu Mutandarika, Mukadzi Vamukoma, Hwahwa and Chinogiya.

Despite the absence of key Blacks Unlimited members such as lead guitarist, Gilbert Zvamaida, lead mbira player Chakanetsa Mbembere and bass guitarist Christopher Muchabaiwa, the replacements did not disappoint.

On lead guitar, Mukanya was spoilt for choice with United Kingdom Heritage Survival Band leader Zivanai “Zee” Guveya, Trust Kamenda and former Blacks Spirits lead guitarist Clive “Mono” Mukundu rotating.

Jabavu Drive band leader, Philip Svosve (saxophone) and veteran trombonist, Canaan Kamoyo, took care of the brass section. Both Svosve and Kamoyo who are session musicians are part of the original Blacks Unlimited who popularised the Chimurenga genre.

The dancing and backing girls were also equally up to the task with Bezel Makombe being supported by other two players on mbira.

Closing off his set at 4:45AM with Chirombo Musango, Mukanya capped what many who attended the event described as a memorable gig.

Mapfumo’s spokesman Blessing Vava said crowd favourite, Blacks Unlimited lead guitarist Zvamaida will be joining the band this week. Next week,

Mukanya and the Blacks Unlimited will perform in Beitbridge and Masvingo before travelling to Kariba, Mutare and Kadoma. Harare will host Mapfumo’s last show on New Year’s Eve. The Chronicle