Sex worker brutally murdered in Gweru

By Patrick Chitumba

A commercial sex worker was allegedly raped and brutally murdered by her client last week in Mkoba Village 5 suburb. Precious Tshuma’s neighbours claimed that she was a known sex worker who used to frequent bars in Mkoba 6.

“She was staying with Lillian Bhiseta and her brother Claudius,” said Mrs Mary Sibanda, a neighbour.

“On the Tuesday last week at around 1930hrs Precious Tshuma (32) left home and headed for Mpambadzire Nite Club, Mkoba 6, Gweru. She was in the company of Lillian and Claudius (24).”

Mrs Sibanda said when they arrived at Mpambadzire Nite Club, Precious got a client (who is medium built, who was putting on a black shirt with white stripes on sleeves, brown in complexion and in his late twenties) who started buying her beer till late.

“Precious introduced her boyfriend to both Lillian and Claudius,” she said.

“Around 0030hrs, Precious approached Lillian and told her that they were now going home and they left.” At around 1.15am Claudius allegedly left the bar and proceeded home.

When he was at the gate, Mrs Sibanda said Claudius told them that he was allegedly approached by Precious’ boyfriend who was bleeding from the head.

“He told Claudius that he fought with Precious and overpowered her,” she said. “While they were still talking, Claudius said he saw Precious lying motionless near a drainage. The said boyfriend ordered him to run away or else he would kill him.”

A police source said Claudius allegedly ran to a police officer who lives in the same area.

Claudius and the police officer allegedly proceeded to the house to look for Precious and found her body about 40 metres away from the drainage lying partially naked and bleeding from the head.

“At about 0300hrs a report was made at Mkoba Police Station,” said the police source. “The body of Precious was lying lifeless and naked on its back.

“The panties was torn in between the legs, and the blouse was pulled upwards to the armpits. The deceased had a deep cut on the back of the head and some bruises at the back.

“Her right side of the head was deformed and bleeding through the right ear. Her weave was forcibly removed and placed beside the body.” The Herald