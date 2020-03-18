Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Hooker robs motorist

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A self-proclaimed sex worker was over the weekend dragged to court over the weekend after she robbed a motorist she mistook for a potential client.

Tafadzwa MakombeTafadzwa Makombe, 18, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Allegations are that on March 10 at about 10pm, the complainant was driving his car at the corner of 7th Street and Selous Avenue.

The court heard that the complainant stopped to check his rear wheel then he was approached by Makombe’s accomplice who is still on the run and she started soliciting for sex which the complainant refused.

She tried to search his pockets and failed to do so whilst at the same time calling for reinforcements.

Makombe came as reinforcement and grabbed the complainant by his privates while her accomplice searched the complainant’s pockets where she took US$162 then disappeared with the money.

When the complainant regained consciousness, he managed to apprehend Makombe and took her to the police station where she was arrested.

The State, represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti, opposed bail and Makombe was remanded to March 16 for bail application. H-Metro

