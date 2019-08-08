Rape-accused brothers locked up

By Lawrence Chitumba

Two Bindura brothers have appeared in court for allegedly raping commercial sex workers at knifepoint.

Tinashe (28) and Washington Tichagwa (23), who appeared on different charge sheets and both stay at Number 3989 Chiwaridzo Township, Bindura, were remanded in custody by Bindura provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Ndokera.

Prosecuting, Ms Tariro Janhi, said on July 28, a sex worker from Chipadze was at home with her two friends and clients when Tinashe – who was in the company of his two friends – entered the room and demanded to see her.

They also demanded to see her colleague only identified as Diana who was not at home. Ms Janhi said Tinashe and his colleagues ordered everyone to go outside.

“Tinashe’s colleagues also left the room, leaving him with the sex worker,” said Ms Jani. “He asked for the price of a quickie and before the sex worker could answer him, he told her that he had RTGS$1. He demanded to be intimate with her, and indicated that failure to do so would result in him stabbing her.”

Ms Janhi said after the act, he asked for money for beer from the sex worker who gave him RTGS$5 and went away. She later told her friend about her ordeal and made a report to the police.

In the other, case Washington approached another sex worker on July 25 and asked her to be intimate with him.

He was allegedly charged RTGS$10, but told her that he did not have the money before pulling out a knife and threatening to kill her if she refused to be intimate with him. After the act he demanded money from the sex worker and was given RTGS$7.

He allegedly promised to come back the next morning. The Herald