Distruction Boyz share second album track list

It looks like music lovers are in for yet another banging album from Gqom heavyweights, Distruction Boyz after the Durban duo teased fans with a track list of what looks like their sophomore album.

And they have promised that the album will be released this year, likely just in time for December.

After their super successful album debut, Gqom Is the Future, this can only mean that the summer season in Mzansi will be another non-stop party.

Gqom Is the Future made huge waves around South Africa and its neighbouring countries, literally solidifying Gqom music as a stand-alone genre.

The album gave us hits such as 2 O’clock, Shut Up and Groove, Madness featuring new kid on the block Tipcee and of course, the smash hit, Omunye.

It has been exactly a year since that album was released and it looks like the boys are ready to hit fans with another album.

Although the album has no official name and release date as yet, it will be an 11-track album with a couple of features.

Fans can expect collaborations with music icon, DJ Tira as well as Dladla Mshunqisi who was featured on the award-winning Omunye, and Mr Eazi.

Judging by their social media pages, the album might be called It Was All A Dream. – DailySun