ShowbizNews

Eriza makes comeback

0 0

Musician and dancer Lyn Magodo aka Lady Storm or simply Eriza is making a comeback to the showbiz with a birthday bash pencilled for City Sports Bar in the capital tomorrow. She will be supported by all-female musicians inform of Jean Masters, Gonyeti, Sasha, Wanai, Faith Candy, Sarah Dee and Tendai Chimombe among others.

Featuring on Jah Prayzah’s “Eriza” video has brought fame to dancer Lady Storm and it seems gates of fortune are now opening up for her.
Featuring on Jah Prayzah’s “Eriza” video has brought fame to dancer Lady Storm and it seems gates of fortune are now opening up for her.

The ex-soldier has kept a low profile since early this year after she temporarily decamped to South Africa.

While in South Africa, Lady Storm stirred controversy over the paternity of her child Chloe.

She made headlines in local media when she denied Tinarwo Gotora, her long-time boyfriend, to be the father of Chloe.

Related Articles

Sulu, Eriza in stage affair at PaDziva

12,631 0

Bev mocks her manager Harpers

36,884 10

Lady Storm fit for stage

35,193 48

Lady Storm speaks on cheating rumours

22,993 16

It was reported that she was staying with another man.

However, she is back in the country and she is still in good books with Gotora.

Magodo became household name after featuring in Jah Prayzah’s video Eriza, off the blockbuster project Jerusarema, as a star dancer in school uniforms.

The development earned her moniker Eriza. Magodo has an album Ndisvikewo under her belt.  – DailyNews

You might also like More from author