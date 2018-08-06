InternationalFeatured

Ramaphosa’s son marries in Uganda

The president advised his daughter-in-law to avoid the prying eyes of other women in South Africa and to hold on to her man.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Andile got hitched at the weekend in traditional fashion.

Andile Ramaphosa and his fiancee Bridget Birungi
Ramaphosa Junior’s traditional marriage to his Ugandan fiancée Bridget Birungi was held in the East African country on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at the home of the bride’s uncle Johan Patrick Amama Mbabazi in Kololo, a suburb in the capital, Kampala

Mbabazi handed his niece over to Andile’s family, and his father Cyril accepted his new daughter-in-law, according to The Sowetan.

The South African president said he accepted Bridget as a daughter and his son’s beloved wife.

The president was accompanied by first lady Dr Tshepo Ramaphosa, with a delegation of about 150 people.

President Ramaphosa also challenged his daughter to be wary of “girls” in South Africa, who he said were envious of their new bond.

“Hold on to your man and never let him go,” Ramaphosa said.

He lauded the leadership of Uganda for making the relationship meaningful and thanked them for their contribution during the struggle against apartheid.

The couple received a myriad gifts from both families, which included mats, baskets and gourds. The Citizen.

