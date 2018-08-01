PoliticsFeaturedNews

One person shot dead by Zimbabwean army in Harare – witnesses – PICTURES

One person was shot dead by Zimbabwean soldiers near a bus rank in central Harare on Wednesday after troops were deployed to quell protests over this week’s presidential election, witnesses told a Reuters photographer.

Protesters hold spent rounds and show injuries after soldiers opened fire outside the Movement for Democratic Change's party headquarters in Harare
Protesters run past a man lying motionless on the ground. There are reports that soldiers fired live rounds to disperse demonstrators
Protests in Zimbabwe’s historic elections turned bloody on Wednesday as a man was shot dead during demonstrations over alleged vote fraud and President Emmerson Mnangagwa appealed for calm
Clash: Heavily-armed soldiers were seen beating a man in the streets in Zimbabwe as protests took place over the election results
A soldier opens fire to disperse supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change outside the party's headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe
Violence: Shocking pictures show an opposition supporter being beaten in the streets of Harare by Zimbabwean soldiers
Soldiers were seen whipping and beating people in the streets while there were widespread reports that live rounds had been fired
Military tanks were see rolling through the streets as soldiers moved in to disperse protesters in the streets of Harare
A man has been shot dead in Zimbabwe after soldiers fired at crowds amid protests over alleged fraud in the country's election. Pictures show a man lying motionless on the ground amid the protests
Automatic gunfire crackled in the streets of Harare on Wednesday as soldiers stepped in to disperse protesters who had clashed with police after the main opposition leader accused the ruling party of trying to rig the result of Zimbabwe’s election.

European Union observers also questioned the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary poll, Zimbabwe’s first since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following a de facto coup in November after nearly 40 years in power.

The observers expressed concern about delays in releasing the results of the presidential contest.

The leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, Nelson Chamisa, said on Twitter he had won the “popular vote” in Monday’s election, in which he challenged Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Mnangagwa also took to Twitter, calling for calm and urging patience before the results were announced.

Opposition supporters burnt tyres in the centre of the capital Harare, blocking some streets and engaging in running battles with police who fired water cannon to disperse the protestors.

Soldiers then arrived at the scene, jumping out of several armoured personnel carriers. Gunfire was heard and an army helicopter flew in the skies above Harare, witnesses said.

The electoral commission had said it would start announcing results for the presidential race from 10.30 GMT, but this was delayed as commissioners read out more parliamentary results. Reuters

