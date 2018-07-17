MDC Alliance youths assault journalist

MDC Alliance youths yesterday reportedly assaulted freelance journalist Tamuka Charakupa in Harare’s dormitory town of Chitungwiza, the Media Institute of Southern Afica Zimbabwe (Misa) Zimbabwe chapter said yesterday.

According to Charakupa, he was assaulted following clashes between MDC Alliance youths and those from Zanu PF. He said the MDC Alliance youths were part of a convoy of vehicles that roamed Chitungwiza South for most of the afternoon canvassing for votes for the party’s candidate, advocate Maxwell Mavhunga.

“Four MDC Alliance youths accosted Charakupa as he took pictures of the clashes with his mobile phone. One of the youths snatched his phone. Charakupa’s spectacles were also broken in the process after he received a blow to his ear,” Misa said in an alert.

He reported the incident to the police and managed to identify two of his assailants following Mavhunga’s assistance, resulting in their arrest. The suspects who are in custody are expected to appear in court today on charges of assault and theft.

“Misa-Zimbabwe urges supporters of political parties to desist from perpetrating violence and assaulting journalists conducting their constitutionally-protected duties of gathering and disseminating information.” DailyNews