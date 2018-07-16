Anderson now top African tennis player

By Nick Cavell |BBC Africa Sport |

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson has become the highest ranked African men’s singles player since the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) began their system in 1973 – by reaching number five in the latest world rankings.

His latest position comes after he finished as Wimbledon runner-up on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic in the final.

He moves ahead of his compatriot Wayne Ferreira, who was ranked at number six in 1995.

Kevin Curren also reached number five in the world shortly after he also finished as a Wimbledon runner-up in 1985, however he was competing as a US citizen after switching from South Africa earlier that year.

Amanda Coetzer is still the highest-ever ranked African, having reached number three in November 1997 (the Women’s Tennis Association – WTA – began their rankings in 1975).

There have been African number ones in doubles tennis including South Africa’s Frew McMillan, Zimbabwe’s Byron Black as well as his sister Cara Black.