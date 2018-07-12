Bev mocks her manager Harpers

By Vasco Chaya

Controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda who is currently in neighbouring South Africa says her long-time manager Hapaguti “Harpers” Mapimhidze is “courting hunger to his house” by dumping her and managing Lady Storm aka Eriza.

This comes after Mapimhidze revealed that he is now running the affairs of Lady Storm’s Swagga Band after Bev engaged some South African runners who elbowed him (Mapimhidze) out.

Bev recently temporarily relocated to South Africa where she has lined up several showcases which she says will keep her busy for some time.

Her chances of returning to Harare seem to dwindle with each passing day.

The sexy poll dancer views Eriza as one of the struggling performers with no influence in showbiz.

“I hope it’s just a rumour that Harpers now manages Lady Storm, otherwise haaa anonofa nenzara uko (he will die of hunger),” she told the Daily News from her South Africa base.

Mapimhidze and Bev have been together for the past nine years.

“I am helping Lady Storm because she has the potential. Only time will tell,” Mapimhidze hit back. “I am the president of Dancers Association of Zimbabwe; hence I am free to help anyone in the showbiz.”

Over the nine years that they have been together, Bev’s artistic career had blossomed and along the way she has won several artistic awards.

And because of Mapimhidze, Bev is now a popular brand on the local showbiz circuit.

On the other hand Lady Storm whose real name is Lyn Magodo got into the limelight after starring in one of Jah Prayzah’s videos Eriza off the commercially successful blockbuster album Jerusarema. Daily News