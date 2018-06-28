Tino, hooker clash over money

By Arron Nyamayaro

Radio personality and actress Tinopona Katsande is at loggerheads with a hooker over money mistakenly sent to her Ecocash account.

Tinopona, popularly known as ‘Tin Tin’ received $150 on May 26 from Sikhululekile Moyo, who is popularly known as Chiedza in the Avenues area.

Chiedza realised hours later that the money meant for her relative nursing an ailing child had gone to Tinopona.

“I never felt that Tinopona would be so cruel to that extent. She used the money and by the time I phoned her she was already asking for time to return it,” said Chiedza.

She added: “My relative pleaded for help and I do not know how I failed to confirm name before sending since I was feeling dizzy.

“Shamwari dzangu dzakatenge dzaronga kuti tinomunyadzisa pabasa pake pandakatadza kubhadhara round yatinotamba pazuva.

“I am not happy with Tino’s response over my money and that was the only money I had that day but I wanted to help my relative who had a serious problem.

“Tino anoshanda basa rakanaka, ini ndinotambura ndichishandira mwana wangu asi haadi kundipa mari yangu yandinotonhorerwa nechando paroad,” said Chiedza.

Contacted for comment Tinopona confirmed receiving the money saying she is prepared to pay back after receiving her June 2018 salary.

“She sent me $ by mistake apparently. After I checked and confirmed with Econet I told her I would deal with her after pay day,” said Tino before sending her WhatsApp conversation with Chiedza. H Metro