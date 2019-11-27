Tin Tin speaks out against GBV

By Trust Khosa

Actress and Gender Based Violence activist, Tinopona “Tin Tin” Katsande, will next month intensify her efforts to eliminate abuse against the vulnerable through a one-day exhibition in the capital.

Slated for Jason Mphepo Little Theatre on December 4, Tin Tin’s campaign coincides with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.

And this has raised the appeal of the forth-coming event with more volunteers coming on board.

Codenamed Speak Out Handinyarare, the event will also be held under the banner #Zim Celebs Against Violence.

As part of the campaign, 20 celebrities among other radio and musicians personalities will be also take part in the event.

A fashion show, modelling contest and musical performances will characterise the event.

In an interview, the outspoken radio personality said preparations are well on course.

“The event will be held on the 4th of December at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre in Harare.

“More than 20 celebrities under the banner #Zim Cebs Against will take part in the event and some of them are MisRed, Patience Musa, Erica Ndoro, Ayati and Itai Mutinhiri only but to mention a few.

“We have performances from Trevor Dongo, Tendai Dembo, Dalma, Nutty O, Charity Dlodlo, Comic Pastor among others,” she said.

Tin Tin said there will also a fashion show where handbags will be auctioned, thanks to fashionista Vongai Marime. H-Metro