Support for actress Tinopona Katsande as she ventures into selling eggs

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Popular actress Tinopona ‘TinTin’ Katsande’s egg selling business has received overwhelming support from local politicians, celebrities and corporates after some initially mocked her.

Earlier this week the actress trended after she posted pictures of herself selling eggs from the back of her car. The picture was then hijacked by some social media pages aiming to humiliate her.

The picture trended as some sections of Zimbabweans on social media were mocking her but most users came to her defense pledging support for the actress. Tino graced Zimbabwean TV screens in the early 2000s as Joyce Huni on local soap opera Studio 263.

Prominent Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono came to her defense saying he has known the actress for years and that she comes from a business minded family.

“I grew up with Tinopona ‘Tin Tin’ Katsande in Murewa. She was born in a very successful and prominent business family. At one point her father was one of the richest black people in Zimbabwe.

“What she’s doing is exactly how her dad started off, buying and selling malt in rural areas. It’s so easy for her to do what she’s doing because she was brought up by one of Zimbabwe’s successful businessman who owned New Marlborough and part of Westgate that is why all the roads there have Buja names,” read Chin’ono’s Facebook post.

Adding to the support on Wednesday morning Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba took to twitter pledging support by ordering eggs and starting a hashtag #FambaTinoFamba which became an instant trend in Zimbabwe on twitter.

He tweeted, “Tino, if you follow this exchange deliver three crates to Munhumutapa for Jamwanda aka George Charamba! Do so this morning. #FambaTinoFamba.”

More public figures came in offering help to the actress, Lance Mambondiani the CEO of ABC Holdings and Managing Director of BancABC offered her distribution space for two weeks.

Posting on his twitter he said, “Egg-citing to support young hustlers up against all odds. @TinTin263 our Ignition Hub canteen at @BancacbZW in Samora Machel is available as distribution point for you for the next two weeks, whilst we discuss how you can expand. Oh, I also need a crate delivered #FambaTinoFamba.”

Posting about the unexpected developments Tin Tin said, “Going through each tweet, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I would be receiving such an embrace from my fellow Zimbabweans. Across all divides I am witnessing unbiased solidarity to push up not pull down. What an honor. What a privilege- I bow, #FambaTinoFamba,” she tweeted.

Many other celebrities such Including Jah Prayzah and Comic Pastor have also posted flyers of Tino’s business on their pages. Tino was not available for a direct comment. Nehanda Radio