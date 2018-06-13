Religious leaders hold sway over politicians

A recent survey by the Mass Public Opinion Institute (Mpoi) and Afrobarometer has revealed that most Zimbabweans trust religious leaders and place the military and police ahead of politicians although they say the two agencies must stay out of politics.

The survey was conducted between April 28 and May 13 this year.

According to the survey 67 percent of people interviewed trust religious leaders, 55 percent the army, 50 percent the police.

Forty seven percent said they trust President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 40 percent MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, 35 percent former president Robert Mugabe and five percent, Thokozani Khupe. The survey had a sample size of 2 399 adult citizens.

Most Zimbabweans saw the military intervention that led to the resignation Mugabe as either “the right thing to do” or “wrong but necessary.”

But most said they would want to see the military staying out politics.

The military brought to an end Mugabe’s 37-year iron-fisted rule in November last year when it launched its Operation Restore Legacy operation which ended with several Generation 40 kingpins fleeing into self-imposed exile. DailyNews