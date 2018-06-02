Residents wage five-day war on goblin

For the past two weeks, Cowdray Park residents from Section 17 have not known peace as their houses were being stoned.

Couples were sexually starved with the mysterious creatures allegedly having sex with women while the men were left weak.

The troubled residents, upon the realisation that they were in deep trouble and failure to take action would leave them with damaged property and broken marriages, decided to act.

“We have not known peace since 17 May as our windows and asbestos were being stoned by unseen things.

“At night, we did not have the normal life of wives and husbands as men failed to perform after complaining of backaches while women woke up with visible signs that we had sexual intercourse,” revealed Prudence Mashata, one of the residents.

With too much drama in the suburb which boggled the minds of residents, they were left with no choice but to seek the help of prophets as it was apparent that “the devil” was at work.

Residents agreed that each household would contribute a $1 to cover the logistics and then the witch-hunters were going to be paid by the “goblin” owner.

“From the contributions we got $72 and someone referred us to the Zion Church led by Prophetess MaDhlamini from South Africa whom we heard had killed a number of troubling goblins in different villages all over Zimbabwe,” said Zibuthe chairman Johannes Nyoni.

Day 1

When the Zion church was invited to do the cleansing, they accepted the invite and got to Cowdray Park on Saturday where they found residents gathered expecting them to track down the trouble maker and destroy it.

“When the Zion crew got here, it was around 4pm and they told residents that it was too late to do the work so they just sprinkled holy water around the area saying they were setting a trap for the goblin.

Then they left and promised to return on Monday to complete the work,” said residents chairman Tito Gumbo.

Unfortunately, after they had left there were hectic scenes in the area as the mysterious creature which had never hit people with stones started attacking residents including police officers who had come to witness what was happening.

“On Saturday night people could not sleep as it was throwing stones, breaking windows, with some stones being mysteriously thrown into the house from nowhere. Even the police who were on patrol ran for their lives,” said one resident, Obert Dube.

Day 2

There was chaos in the suburb as some residents started blaming the leaders for sleeping on duty. Monday appeared to be too far for them as they feared for their lives and property.

They finally agreed to invite Prophet Siziba who is a well known witch-hunter and has a good reputation after he successfully killed the goblin Ernest Ndlovu from Section 14 which was once troublesome and had defied a number of prophets.

Since the Zion Church had left incomplete work, they asked Siziba to sleep at one of the houses which the goblin was attacking most.

“The notorious goblin never stopped and when Siziba was seated in the house where he was supposed to spend the night, it was throwing stones inside. However, he made it clear that he was not going to do anything since there were people already hired to do the cleansing,” said Dube.

It was another terrible night as the goblin seemed to be on a mission to prove a point and it broke a lot of asbestos sheets and windows. It appeared to be everywhere pouncing on all those homes where people tried to “gossip” about it.

Day 3

Finally it was the long awaited Monday, as early as 7am the residents had gathered and expected Prophetess MaDhlamini and her team to arrive and complete what they had started on Saturday. B Metro