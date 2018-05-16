BlackDiamond release Vosho ahead of Gqom Life Stokvel

By Bongani Ndlovu

United Kingdom-based Gqom outfit, BlackDiamond, have released the music video for the song Vosho taken off their album Gqom Life ahead of the Stokvel Party at Mqombothi.

The release of the music video online on Monday through their VeVo account on YouTube follows the group’s successful performance with Mzansi duo Distruction Boyz in the UK last week.

In the music video, the group comprised of Bulawayo’s Saidi “Pro Da god” Manjelo, Shane “Sugar Shane” Manjelo and Everson “DJ Ery” Madumeja, is shown throwing US$ bills around at a house party, drinking champagne with some scenes showing them at a pool party with women in bikinis. Vosho will, if given enough rotation on local radio stations and in nightspots, become a summer hit.

The release of the music video comes a week ahead of the Gqom Life Stokvel to be held at Mqombothi Sports bar in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane 5 suburb next week Saturday.

Artistes that will perform at the event include Leeknotic, Mzoe7, Mihkando, Sweet Mobby, DJ Kananjo, De Sibbz and Black Diamond, among others.

Some of the artistes like Leeknotic Wamambo will meet again with BlackDiamond after the shooting and release of his music video ‘Ben 10’ that also featured the likes of Skaiva, Sweet Mobby and JDot.

Gqom Life Stokvel follows Gqom Life Gardens that was held at Queens Sports Club at the beginning of this month that saw more than 20 artistes performing. Gqom life is all about having clean fun with friends and dancing to Gqom music and the group is popularising this lifestyle in Bulawayo through the hosting of these events. The Chronicle