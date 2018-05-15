Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Aspiring MDC Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala has described Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as being part of the ruling Zanu PF elite which has been taking Zimbabweans for a ride for the past 38 years.

This was after Chiwenga brushed off the MDC Alliance and its youthful leader Nelson Chamisa as ambitious figures promising a pie in the sky after the 40-year-old politician promised to build bullet trains, spaghetti roads and establish village airports, if elected into office.

Chiwenga said these were outrageous dreams, suggesting Chamisa cannot be taken seriously given that MDC-run local authorities have vandalised local municipalities.

Responding to Chiwenga at a rally to launch his manifesto for Zengeza West constituency in Chitungwiza last week, Sikhala mocked the former commander of the armed forces saying apart from being complicit in the lies fed Zimbabweans by former president Robert Mugabe’s government for the past 38 years, he had taken disinformation to a new high after he denied using bleaches to lighten his skin tone.

“We have heard …Chamisa speak about our programme of action when we form the next government but then we have people like Chiwenga who dismisses that as lies yet we know he and others of his ilk are the worst liars and only yesterday he lied that he had contracted a disease that now makes him as light as a coloured after Operation Restore Legacy when it is clear that he used Ambi (skin lightening lotion),” Sikhala said.

Speaking publicly for the first time at the burial for his late sister Margaret Machekabuwe at Machekabuwe Farm last week, Chiwenga claimed he had contracted a sickness during Operation Restore Legacy that changed his complexion.

“Let me set the record straight in front of the media, some reports have said that I am suffering from bleaching yet it is a skin cancer disease which affected me soon after operation restore legacy,” he said. Daily News