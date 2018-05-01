PSL battle hooliganism in Zimbabwe

By Eddie Chikamhi

The Premier Soccer League seem to be fighting a losing battle against hooliganism as cases of violence at football matches continue to mount this season.

The ugly side of hooliganism reared its ugly head again at the weekend when newboys Nichrut’s supporters unleashed hell on giants Caps United players and supporters after their team gave away a healthy lead and went on to lose the match 3-4 at Ascot.

Some of the Caps United players were injured in the mayhem which also left their team bus shattered.

The Green Machine team bus was attacked by machete-wielding hooligans hours after the match as it made its way out of the stadium.

There was also pandemonium at Baobab after the match between Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders.

Again police had to use teargas although it is believed the authorities overreacted to a situation in the ground where two supporters were fighting.

In the ensuing fracas, a Zimpapers journalist was injured as a result of excessive force by a policeman who tried to block her from taking images of the chaos.

“The Premier Soccer League condemns acts of violence and hooliganism that took place during a match between Nichrut FC and Caps United FC played at Ascot Stadium on Saturday 28 April, 2018.

“The PSL is awaiting official match reports before deciding on the disciplinary action. The PSL wishes to remind football fans that they should conduct themselves in a sporting manner.

“There is no room for violence and hooliganism in football. Further, we would like to assure our stakeholders that we will work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“The League is also concerned about the reports of assault of one of the journalists covering a PSL match between Ngezi Platinum Stars FC and Highlanders FC by the police at Baobab Stadium on Saturday 28 April 2018. We urge authorities to allow our media partners to carry out their duties without harassment,” said Kudzai Bare.

Last year the PSL, disturbed by the rising cases of hooliganism and violence at football matches, called for a stakeholders’ workshop in Kadoma to discuss security and crowd management at football matches.

The meeting was attended by club chief executive officers, security officers, supporters’ representatives, private security companies and senior ZRP officers.

The league has also imposed heavy fines and threatened to impose individual punishments.

Police have this season fired teargas to disperse a section of rowdy DeMbare supporters after the Glamour Boys fell to bitter rivals Highlanders at Rufaro on Easter Monday.

Police had to call for reinforcements as the unruly supporters, who were protesting against the club’s leadership, blocked the team bus from leaving the stadium. The Chronicle