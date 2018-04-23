Women in street fight over footie star

By Gibson Mhaka

He scored with me first!

Two women from Nguboyenga suburb in Bulawayo found themselves fighting over former Highlanders forward Graham Ncube.

The two, Vimbai Kunaka and Ncube’s wife Belinda Mupinga threw caution to the wind when they battled it out in full glare of onlookers.

The theatre of the action-packed drama was reportedly staged outside Kunaka’s place-at Number 48 Nguboyenja.

According to a witness the scene started after Mupinga busted Ncube looking love-dovey with Kunaka while coming out of the latter’s house.

Mupinga and Ncube are reportedly no longer staying together with the latter now allegedly cohabiting with Kunaka at her place.

Kunaka’s parents are reportedly in Harare and she is said to be exploiting that opportunity to accommodate Ncube at her parents’s house.

Warning bells reportedly started ringing when Mupinga discovered that Ncube was allegedly cheating on her and exchanging sexually suggestive messages with Kunaka.

While the show of shame between love rivals lasted, a furious Mupinga was said to have called Kunaka a shameless woman and a prostitute, who was seducing her husband with her unbridled quest for sex.

“What happened is that Ncube’s wife seems to have been tipped by her friends that her husband was now staying with Vimbai (Kunaka). In a fit of jealousy, Mupinga went to Vimbai’s place and upon arrival she met the two — Vimbai and Graham — looking cosy while coming out of the house leading them to exchange harsh words.“The verbal slur later deteriorated into a public fight much to the amusement of onlookers,” said a witness who did not want his name in print.

When visited for comment at her place, Kunaka who confirmed that she was “madly” in love with Ncube, however, disputed that she fought with Mupinga over the clubless footballer.

“It is not true that we fought. To be honest with you I will never fight over a man. It is also not true that Graham is now staying at our place. What I can evidently confirm is that I’m passionately in love with Graham (Ncube).

“We started dating after he told me that he was no longer together with Belinda. I’m also not sure whether they were married although they were staying together,” said an unmoved Kunaka.

Mupinga declined comment about the incident and any sort of split from Ncube, saying: “I do not discuss my family matters in public.”

Ncube, who apparently knew that B-Metro was hunting him down, allegedly switched off his cellphones and as a result he could not be reached for comment. B-Metro