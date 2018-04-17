Ndiraya unfazed by draw

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Despite conceding for the first time this season and dropping points, Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderayi Ndiraya believes his side will pick up the pieces and continue with their quest for this year’s title.

The Ngezi side had rolled past everyone this season before their winning streak was halted by Shabanie Mine after they conceded a last-minute goal at Maglas.

“This will not affect our confidence, we are still up there, if you are a team of quality it does not matter whether you are playing at home or away you just have to go there and get points,’’ said Ndiraya. “We had done enough to get maximum points, we are still top and I do not think it will affect our confidence levels.

“We did not lose, but if we had lost it could have been a different scenario, we just have to move on. It is not easy to come here and pick even one point, but we have done that, we will work on our concentration level. I did not expect us to concede such a goal at such a time.”

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi has hailed his charges for their never-say-die spirit.

It is not the first time this season that they have staged a memorable comeback.

Last month, they came from three goals down to share the spoils with Dynamos in the capital. “A football match is not over until it is over, I have always told my players to have self-belief and continue fighting till the end.

“Credit to these boys, they have been working very hard this season,” said Chiragwi. The Herald