System Tazvida remembered

Smoko artiste King Tazvida will honour the late System Tazvida, the founder of Chazezesa Challengers through a new studio album called Moto Tokuchidzira.

The album Moto Tokuchidzira which is meant to revive the Smoko music legacy will be officially unveiled at City Sports Bar in Harare on March 29.

“On the day, we are also commemorating the late Tazvida who died 19 years ago. The event will be supported by musicians such as Progress Chipfumo, Kireni Zulu, Tete Pipilo and Boyz DzeYobha among others,” said young Tazvida.

Songs on project Moto Tokuchidzira are: Vachaona Moto, Vanondirongera Hondo, Usatya Babie, Handei KuSmoko, Bhinhi Rekanzuru and Rudo Vaviri.

Tazvida was born in 1968 in Zaka, Masvingo Province, he was given the moniker “System” while at school owing to his excessive love for music as well as his unique and melodious voice.

Tazvida began his musical career in 1986 when he joined groups like Spiders and U.B.S before joining the Khiama Boys led by Nicholas Zacharia.

He made his name when he provided lead vocals on the hit song Mabhauwa penned by Cephas Karushanga while at Khiama Boys.

Before forming the Chazezesa Challengers, Tazvida worked with bands such as Mabhauwa Express led by Karushanga, and Sungura Boys of Ephraim Joe.

In 1992 Tazvida formed a musical group called Magumo Challengers which was later transformed into Chazezesa Challengers.

Tazvida released more than six albums under his name and some of them are Rudo Tsika Nemagariro of 1993, Rwendo Rweupenyu of 1994, Mutunhu Une Mago, Wadenha Mago, Watosvorwa and Huni Nyoro Mumoto of 1998.

He died on February 4, 1999.

After his death, several artistes such as the late Peter Tazvida, Lee Roy “Kamusena” Lunga, Isaac Tazvida, Lucky Mumiriki and now nephew King Tazvida tried their level best to uphold the legacy but it seems the Anodyiwa Haataure hit maker set the bar too high. Daily News