Winky D content with Ngirozi video

Winky D for some reason is happy to produce a mediocre video for Ngirozi, his biggest hit to date. His manager Jonathan Banda said Vigilance Records is satisfied with the video that has received disappointing reviews.

“We are satisfied with the final product. If we didn’t like it then what was the reason of releasing it. In the video we used professionals who know their job. All those mountain features on it were animated and such art work requires a lot of money,” he said.

He took a swipe at disappointed fans.

“If people expected nude or sexy women they don’t know the meaning of the song,” he added.

Let’s face it, it was going to be hard for the artiste to tune out a good video considering that he has never been big on visuals in the first place.

“Great song but I have a problem with the video, it’s very poor,” putting the crew responsible for shooting the video NafunaTV production and its director Nqobizitha “Enqore” Mlilo in the limelight for the wrong reasons (video),” said a fan Simbarashe Jombo on the video’s comments section on YouTube.

The video so far has over 90 000 views largely because it’s a Winky D attempt not for its artistry or lack of.

The video can be mistaken for a somewhat redo of the late legendary musician Cephas Mashakada’s Wuya Uponeswe with a similar script.

The script centres on a scenario of a couple frustrated by their life and children, going to seek help at a Vapostori shrine where their problems are cast out by Vabati VaJehova.

The cinematography of the video is also poor, at this age in 2018 the director of the video decided to use an artificial background with poor graphics. Apart from that, the audio and the video do not synchronise properly. B-Metro