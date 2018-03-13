Harare City Council engages ZRP again

Harare City Council is engaging the Zimbabwe Republic Police to boot out Zanu PF youths who have invaded its markets and are illegally collecting rentals.

According to environmental committee minutes: “There is need for council to carry out enforcement on all illegal markets starting from the Central Business District moving to all other areas in greater Harare. There were reports of youths from certain political parties controlling these illegal markets and collecting rentals.”

Acting chamber secretary Charles Kandemiiri said he would engage the commissioner-general of the police Godwin Matanga.

The police gunned down two people and injured four others during an operation to remove vendors and kombis from the CBD last month.

Matanga apologised for killings and claimed police shot the duo in self defence after an angry mob violently advanced towards them. DailyNews