Whizkid appeals for assistance

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 16 year old former Phakamani High School pupil who scored 7As and 2Bs in the recently released Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level Examinations is appealing for financial assistance to proceed to Advanced Level.

Alson Moyo

Alson Moyo of George Silundika Suburb in Plumtree said he wants to become an engineer but his dreams may be shattered as his parents were struggling to make ends meet.“I scored 7As and 2Bs and my wish is to proceed to A Level and further proceed to university level to study engineering. The challenge however is that my parents are struggling to make ends meet and they might fail to pay my fees.

“My journey through secondary school has been difficult so far because of these financial challenges. I wasn’t even sure that I would complete my O Levels because of the challenges my family was going through,” he said.

Alson’s father, Mr Vusumuzi Moyo said his wish was for his son to get a scholarship. He said has seven children, five of them were still in school.

Mr Moyo said he relies on menial jobs to fend for his family.

“It’s my wish to see my son pursuing his studies further until he realises his dream of being an engineer as he is an intelligent youngster. I’m appealing for financial assistance to push him through school as I rely on peace jobs and the money I make is hardly enough to cater for my family,” he said. The Chronicle

  • Kune ane 15 As wangu

    • Ko kutanga maverenga musati maisa comment, zvakaipei nhy vakuru

    • Plus kana usina nyarara zve15 zvine basa rei apa.

    • even nzvimbo totanga kutora vane high grades ndapedza nemi next

    • eish une hutsinye

    • Nyasha Mahamba-Dube hweyi apa head akati tikutanga kutora vanema 15 As tichidzika anenge aita utsinye here

    • eeeeee wenyu mwana ishasha tazviona.

    • zvauri kutaura hazvina sense mkuru mfana akuda help thats y he used social media and iye wauri kutaura ane 15 dayi Aida help he could have done the same thing

    • Hazvisi zvenzvimbo izvi, imi kana muine mari tsvakirai mwana wenyu nzvimbo munyerere, munoiwana. This young man is asking for assistance so that he proceed to A level. Don’t just compare for the sake of it

    • handamboti mufana akatadza skuru ini ndangoti kune ane 15As arikudawo help ndatadzei apa

    • makutoita senge mapafeeling station kana muine mari mubatsirei makanyarara kwete kuda kunzi muri magood samaritan

    • Pride yenyu iyi, hausi huchenjeri hwake kuwana 15As idzodzo, he is appealing for help haasi ku appealer for competition..

    • If its how you ask for help, then you still have a long way to get it

    • Taura hako Nya Sha,,

    • saka nyaya yenyu iripapi apa

    • Ane mweya wenharo uyu Tinashe.Nyaya ye 15As inopinda papi ipapa?

    • Tinashe this guy is not on competition with the guy ane 15 so people are just saying you seem to comparing them wen they have got different types of challenges if they both have because apa pataurwa one vanhu havasi kukutuka varikungoti gona kusiyanisa nyaya

    • inga ndasiyanisa wani kkkkkkkkk follow the comment

  • wish you the best mfana wam….ndozvakaitikawo kwandiri I ended up not knowing what to do…God blesd

  • Leaked papers

    • Madii kuisa enyu maresults apa tione imwi musina leaked papers kuti munechii,learn to encourage people who have done better than you

    • Kkkk taura hako Willie sm pple are jus bitter zvakanaka zvakangonaka

    • renyu risina Ku leaker riripi mdara

    • Kune vanhu vakazvara vachigona iwe

    • Do u really think kuti he could afford the cash to buy those leaked papers ???? Kubvunzawo hangu. Inzwaiwo tsitsi nevanoshaya

    • kkkkk zizita rako neziprofile zvoodudzira njere dzakafongoka

    • Hazvinei kkkkkk

    • Mapepa amasabhujekiti ese agorika pachikoro zvikasazikanwa here, haiwa akazvigonerwa uyo. Accounts, English kana Maths nangwe zvikalika kana wagara uridofo haunongi chinhu mufana.

  • Honai comment ye iro rinonzi Tinashe makufa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Well done wish you the best

  • ndopanotarisirwa vana Magaya Makandiwa Wicknell,Ginimb and many more kuti vapindire nana Masiiwa varikumora mariii ndopavo apo

  • save the Genius

  • Government is busy assisting this year so please be patient bro l like your results and be blessed

  • Nehanda can we have his contact no please

  • Wish u the best

  • Mupei # dzaED isu tirikutotamburawo munyika hamuna mabasa dai takubetsera mupfanha wangu

  • Iyo A level inomboita mariiko???

  • maresults akabuda rii eformfour

  • The Lord will reach out to you young man.Well done.

  • Shami Fred Mike Tashaya

    • Send me his details

    • Presume you’d have to enquire with nehanda radio for his details. I just saw the article and know you to be in a position to assist

    • Oh dear. Will see. My sisters love this

  • 5 plus A’s government must offer free education locally than spending millions on overseas scholarships of which benefit again rich Zanu Pf members kids.

  • egore rino ma results itombomirai henyu.naanyore futi tomuone next yr

  • There millionares in the country please help

  • zveku A’level zvikaramba try manpower, they got deals arinane

  • Nema paper eh fraud aya wakura nguva isiyo mafana u deserve a Cambridge certificate not this Zim stek nonsense..all the best wangu

  • uuuhm

  • Enda pa Google… For companies like Lafarge, delta, croco motors.. And apply for 2019 …. You will be trained at the same time get paid….

  • Have you tried STEM program.

  • Kana usina kuonera mapepa zvinoita

  • Haaa7 A’s maWhizkid here

  • Well done i wish you good luck

  • Ndzimu-unami Emmanuel Moyo

  • Chiripi chikoro ichi

  • Send his ecocash number with his name. People just pay $1per person than typing nonsense

  • Hey uyazi umuntu ozalwa ngumthakathi laye ngumthakathi lokuzifihla kuzima. Uhlulwa yikubongisa ingane ephumeleleyo ezifundweni zayo but ukhuluma udoti pple like (chidyauswa )

  • wαtѕ dα fuck,αm lívíng ín ѕσuth αfrícα
    í αlѕσ ѕαw thαt pαpєr víα whαtѕαpp ѕσ plѕ dσnt mєk nσíѕє,lєt hím wrítє αgαín ín junє αnd l ll pєrѕσnαllч pαч fσr σl thαtѕ nєєdєd

  • He is not a whizz kid. Ordinary student uyu

  • Young generation

  • Ma results are 2017 ari Kuda rerun aka itwa rigging

