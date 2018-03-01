Whizkid appeals for assistance

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 16 year old former Phakamani High School pupil who scored 7As and 2Bs in the recently released Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level Examinations is appealing for financial assistance to proceed to Advanced Level.

Alson Moyo of George Silundika Suburb in Plumtree said he wants to become an engineer but his dreams may be shattered as his parents were struggling to make ends meet.“I scored 7As and 2Bs and my wish is to proceed to A Level and further proceed to university level to study engineering. The challenge however is that my parents are struggling to make ends meet and they might fail to pay my fees.

“My journey through secondary school has been difficult so far because of these financial challenges. I wasn’t even sure that I would complete my O Levels because of the challenges my family was going through,” he said.

Alson’s father, Mr Vusumuzi Moyo said his wish was for his son to get a scholarship. He said has seven children, five of them were still in school.

Mr Moyo said he relies on menial jobs to fend for his family.

“It’s my wish to see my son pursuing his studies further until he realises his dream of being an engineer as he is an intelligent youngster. I’m appealing for financial assistance to push him through school as I rely on peace jobs and the money I make is hardly enough to cater for my family,” he said. The Chronicle