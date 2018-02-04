Kapfupi, Mai Nga love still going strong

Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima says he thanks God for giving him a nice family which comprises a loving and hardworking wife in the form of Precious ‘‘Mai Nga’’ Kabriti and five children.

In an interview at his home in Epworth last week, the hilarious Kapfupi said he puts his family first before everything else.

“I thank God for the family. The last born is called Freddy Junior and some of them are already in primary and secondary schools.

“In these trying times, my wife is assisting me to fend for children, currently she is going to work,” Manjalima revealed without disclosing the nature of Mai Nga’s job.

When Mai Nga arrived from work, she was visibly tired, hence could not entertain any questions.

However, Manjalima said he has since shelved plans to fix some of his cars that are grounded to concentrate on fending for the family.

“There is no way I can drive these cars while my children are not going to school. Vehicles are a luxury, hence I cannot afford to please the society at the expense of my family,” Manjalima said.

Kapfupi conceded that music business is currently low.

“Of late, I have been focusing on dramas. On February 15 I am going to release a new drama called Chigunwe Mukanwa.

“I have worked with only three people to cut costs. Previously, I have worked with a number of people but they all back bite me as a result,” he said.

Musically, Kapfupi is arguably among the finest sungura artistes in the country.

He started his arts career about two decades ago, acting on the streets of Harare. He cut his niche in music after being inspired by superstar Oliver Mtukudzi.

At first people did not take his music seriously judging from the funny character he played in his comedies and series of dramas that were screened by the sole national television ZBC.

In 2010, Kapfupi was among the winners at the National Arts Merit Awards. His song Mai Nga was voted the best song of the year 2010.

In the same period, his album Juice Card was nominated for outstanding album, rubbing shoulders with the sungura ace Alick Macheso together with the ever rising dancehall artiste Winky D. Daily News