Tafi Mhaka – Never mind bachelor’s degrees: scrap the higher education system entirely

By Tafi Mhaka

What can three or four years of tough scholarly pursuits at a university afford you in the wildly exhilarating but strangely sobering aftermath of life after university? Not much, I dare say.

President Mugabe caps Forget Mutema who graduated with First Class Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree at the Bindura University of Science Education’s 16th graduation ceremony in Bindura yesterday, looking on is Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo. —(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
All you will have after you graduate is an absurdly expensive graduation outfit, which you are unlikely to ever wear again, a grand-looking certificate you can display high up on your mother’s living-room wall, and a couple of wacky high-definition graduation party photos you can post on your Instagram page.

Trust me: beyond that — you won’t have much more to post, laugh or brag about.

You might get the creditors breathing down your neck as your student loan debt balloons and you start to default on payments –– that’s it.

The big problem is that institutions of higher learning have become huge white elephants.

That is the giant proverbial elephant overshadowing this worrisome and acrimonious fees saga.

Does the system — the private sector, the country that is – require thousands of university graduates every year who lack the basic skills desperately sought by Zimbabwean industry?

Unless you study medicine or rocket science — which 99.9 percent of students won’t — you will probably leave university quite unprepared for work in any capacity, yet the system pays so much to its highly regarded educators and staff.

Don’t get me wrong –– most of them are highly educated and experienced professionals who deserve just rewards for the magnificent work they do.

But what are they really paid for, when the graduates they nurture — for a small fortune, so it seems –– hardly flourish in the system?

That is precisely what is creating a wave of deep fear and burning discontent among desperate and unemployed students.

The same system that places a precious premium on higher learning as a means to success is spreading a fear of dismal failure in life — as well as an unfathomable fear of social immobility for others.

The mega-madness over getting a degree is absolutely crazy and justified all at once.

Many students reasonably wonder: will I get a job and get married and have a family and buy a house and stuff if I don’t have a degree?

Others rightly wonder: will I be able to pull my poor mother out of her desperately impoverished state?

This just may be the right moment to ask whether this universal university system is still that relevant at all?

In a sharply focused system in which students enrol for a variety of specific and intensive work-related training courses for two years or less, the fees are likely to be fairly affordable and far less than the astronomically high fees being bandied about for the 2018 academic year.

In a system where graduates have work-ready skills at their fingertips, most will have the hands-on capabilities to become highly productive members of society, should they not find jobs.

In a system where the world’s best entrepreneurs — most of them billionaires like Richard Branson, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Dell, Rachael Ray, Kevin Rose, Larry Ellison, David Green; CEOs whose business empires create unimaginable wealth and millions of jobs and make the system work, chose to forgo a university education, we must ask ourselves: should the fees go?

Or should the system go?

  • You are mad

  • Well. .thats true if yu three or four years cramming. But if yu push urself n study beyond the curriculum then ur story will be different.

  • Any psychiatrist to help this guy?

  • I think this guy dafi mhaka smokes mbanje kumata kwake

  • The entire education system needs to be scrapped, from pre-school to PHD

  • Kkkkkkkk ur crazy

  • The article is insightful, it focus on Zimbabwe as a system, and how it deceive graduates of how they paid for skills which can hardly be used by the system ( or otherwise irrelevant) hence growing frustration amongst unemployed graduates.

  • Tafi Mahaka yu are ryt. it indicates how Zimbos give value to thinks that are useless. paying almost 900# in tution per simester yet if yu happen to get a job u will receive less than 1/2 in pay. far more dramatic learnig and getting a job is to different things in other countries. its Mugabes mess to clean

  • MegaB

    I fully agree with you Tafi, people should start to look and think outside the box when it comes to the current traditional education system. In Zimbabwe one in every 4 young persons is doing CIMA ACCA ZAAT etc (so many proportionately) yet there are only so many who can join the industry for such a position. University degrees are expensive and have become irrelevant for today`s market. Everyone knows one or two people who have 2 degrees or are studying for a second degree before securing a job from the first degree or pursuing a Masters Degree before getting a job on their Diploma/Bachelor`s degree. People need to do practical vocational training that gives an option to set yourself up a self employed. As you pointed out the wealthiest dropped or never went to university.

  • juicyofruit

    Get a university degree first. Then be creative and go to a technical/vocational college to get hands on skills. Unless you plan on being an entrepreneur it is competitive out there just a technical/vocational college will not set you apart. Some university degrees here in the States are creative and add the technical part like MIT, Wentworth etc Be creative and dont go for common degrees that dont have a strong internship program

  • Higher learning opens doors for you doors which you might not have access to if you are not educated… https://t.co/yTbVvpc7ji

  • Wizza

    This Tafi is a victim of down-syndrome he is not aware of.
    University experience is about opening up your mind,grow you up to be responsible as you are now independent ndoda zibonele,become technically astute.I wonder what you are really good at airhead!!!

