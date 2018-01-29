ShowbizInternationalNews

Why Trump is feuding with Jay Z

President Donald Trump has hit back at Jay-Z after the rapper called him a “superbug” and attacked his treatment of minorities. African-American unemployment stands at 6.8%, a record low.

Jay-Z accused President Trump of failing to fix anything while in office

But critics say economic growth began under President Obama and unemployment remains far higher among the black population than the white.

Appearing on CNN’s The Van Jones Show, Jay-Z said focusing on unemployment rates was “missing the point”.

“It’s not about money at the end of the day…money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings…that’s the main point.”

He then said Mr Trump’s election was due to a failure to properly address certain problems.

“You have sprayed perfume on the trash can,” he said. “What you do when you do that is the bugs come. You spray something and you create a superbug because you don’t take care of the problem.”

“You don’t take the trash out, you keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable. As those things grow, you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

Jay-Z supported Barack Obama during his presidency, and spoke out in favour of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election that Mr Trump won.

He was also asked about the president’s alleged use of the word “shithole” to describe African nations.

“It’s disappointing and hurtful,” he said. “Everyone feels anger. After the anger, it’s really hurtful because he’s like looking down on a whole population of people.”

Mr Trump has denied accusations he is racist. He has the said the language he used was “tough” but disputed the wording of the reports. BBC

  • Jayz for presidency 😂

  • Just imagine a president who spends his time fighting musicians ,rappers to be precise.Eminem called names trump but he never responded.

    • How long does it take to type that twitter. Not responding to Eminem was a very clever “response” Em looked a fool after that. Wakambotuka munhu akakunyararira.

    • No its th ppl tht spending time fighting Trump….

      Jay Z is stl influential n on top more than Eminem financially and even in the music industry.Isn’t he has an Album and tracks on hit.Eminem has nw become unpopular.Uku Eminem agara aingo wanza wanzira wese wese kubva kudhara on tracks.its his character ucant worst time replyin him….As for Jay-z ,it ws on an interview .so he replied back telling him th facts on th ground.

      ma facts ndeekuti-
      Un employment has reduced since Trump.especially to the black community..The stock markets have boomed.America is now financially stronger since Trump

    • Get your facts right Trump is still riding on the successes of the policies that Obama’s 8yrs presidency created

    • No he is not Brian Shu though hated Trump has done well.

    • Trump inherited an economy that was starting to recover under Obama, all he had to do was to be in office when the unemployment rate for black Americans reached its lowest but it had been going down since 2010, infact Obama is responsible for the highest rate of blacks staying in school longer so put that together and you have more school leaving blacks getting employed. Trump is also doing better than expected but that one is not his to claim.

  • A good and best musician.

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Superbugs are strains of bacteria that are resistant to several types of antibiotics 😆😆😆

  • I don’t like Trump, I’m surprised that Museveni has become a fan of Trump.
    Could it that Trump meant that we still smile 😃 when are being demeaned. Museveni please wake up

  • Trump is doing a good job.th stock markets have boomed.2.5 Million jobs were created within one year for all Americans, and the black community unemployment rate has decreased….the Economy of America is now far better n stronger than before…

    its just the media blowing things out of proportion…every week they have a negative falisy stories,to fight Trump..so many falsehoods….Vakamboti Trump ano twanya ngaa testiwe,and he ws found health n strong now they are pulling tht racist card.its js politics being played by Democrats nana Clinton vaka dyiwa

    • Stock markets always boom with a New President. It boomed under Obama, Bush and Clinton. It boomed the most under Obama. When Obama came to power 800k jobs were being lost each month whereas Trump came to an economy whose unemployment was coming down. Obama should be credited for all these gains my friend

  • Jigga jigga

  • Ak

    Trump must not waste time with rappers. These people talk about dirt,drugs always which is destroying usa

  • I hope Trump will stand firm like Bhushiri I people want to discredit n promote Clinton , I like Trump put pressure on lazy people until they wake up

  • You are too lazy start yo own businesses, good economy has made you so stupid

