Winky D, Shumba pocket $4 500 each

By Dakarai Mashava

Gospel music star Blessing Shumba and Zimdancehall icon Winky D pocketed $4 500 apiece on New Year’s Eve after claiming first and second position on the 2017 Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 and Coca-Cola 2017 ZTV Top 50 Videos respectively.

Shumba’s hit Changa Chajaira earned $2 500 after coming first with his other hit Tariro Ichiripo claiming second position and the accompanying $2 000.

The video for the Ninja president‘s collaboration with South Africa-based Zimbabwean dancehall star Buffalo Souljah titled Rugare earned $2 500 after garnering more votes than his duet Jamaican star Beenie Man My Woman which won $2 000.

It was a particularly satisfying night for Mutare-based Shumba who bettered his 2015 position on the Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 where he walked away with $1 200 after his hit Chimwe Nechimwe, off his album Ndijesu landed top position on the lucratwive annual chart.

Upcoming artiste John Munodawafa pocketed $1 500 after the title track of his debut album Ndidzivirirei secured the third most votes on the 2017 Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50.

The rest of the top 10 of the annual Radio Zimbabwe chart included Lucky Kumene’s Clicker Rudo on position 4, Gift Amuli’s Masvingo (5), the second hit in the top 10 Tariro (6), Abantwana by Martin Sibanda (7), Vabati VaJehovha’s Tivavarire Denga (8), Enia by Tendai Dembo (9) and Gift Amuli’s second hit in the top 10 Georgina on position number 10.

Apart from Winky D’s Rugare and My Woman, the Coca-Cola 2017 ZTV Top 50 Videos featured Sniper Storm’s Tsvigiri Muhuchi on position three which won $1 500, Bvunza Tinzwe by Killer T (4), Stunner’s Akarohwa Mari (5), Rooted in the Word by Best Mukundi Masinire (6), Toggy Chivaviro’s Maranatha (7), Ingoma by Sandra Ndebele featuring Mzoe 7 (8), Tariro Yangu by Toggy Chivaviro (9) and Nziyo Yerudo by Jah Prayzah (10). DailyNews