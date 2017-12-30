Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

ZRP appeals to community

136 17

By Prince Sunduzani

Police have urged members of the public to bestow their trust and work together with law enforcement agents in fighting crime.

Sgt Zenzo Mpofu yesterday addresses Nkulumane residents during a crime awareness campaign in the district.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the public should be on the lookout for criminal activities this festive season.She urged people to take safety measures and report crime immediately.

Insp Simango said this yesterday on the side-lines of a crime awareness campaign held by Nkulumane police district.

The campaign is running under the theme “ZRP promoting gracious peace and economic stability.”

“We are appealing to the community to work with us in the fight against crime as we cannot do it in isolation. The community needs us and we need them.

Our community should trust us, we are the people’s police and we are for the community. Members of the public should not hesitate to report crime, the public should come forth with information that can help us to bring criminals to book,” said Insp Simango.

“We are saying the police and the community have one common enemy and this enemy is crime so we should work together against this enemy. We want to ensure that our people and their properties are safe.”

The campaign, which is being led by Nkulumane Police District community relations liaison officer Insp Joshua Ndlovu, saw the police urging members of the public to find better ways of resolving disputes than to resort to violence.

“We realise that people tend to use assault as a way of solving disputes so we are encouraging members of the public to find better ways of resolving their differences.

They can approach the police and community leaders such as pastors instead of fighting,” said Insp Simango. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Our relationship with the police must improve

  • Mazimbavha and willful idiots. What has changed now? Nxa.

  • There is no crime in povho go to the vabinet and get busy

    • Kkkkk we have a criminal like Obert Mpofu roaming the streets unchecked.

  • We lost trust in thiz guys long time ago

  • Trust is earned not bestowed. Hushe here? Show us professionalism and transparency first. And give us back our bribe money first kkkkkkkkk

    • Right now the mere sight of a ZRP officer invokes revulsion, abhorrence and disgust. Professionalism is totally out of the question, let alone trust. I personally went through a lot of trauma at the hands of these greedy, selfish thugs. I don’t have a single kind word for them, at least not for the foreseeable future. I’ll take a lot of convincing!

  • I will never listen to police no matter what unless Jesus Christ comes back.mazimari hataibvisa zvakakwana.

  • To hell with da Babylon

  • Public trust in the ZRP has been lost irretrievably, unfortunately!

  • It will take a very very long time to work together zvine trust mukati. These people vakatibata senhapwa munyika yababa. Vakatibira, vakatirova, vakadya zvevapfupi nekureba. In short i mbavha.

  • If those who were stealing from us particularly where i come from in lower gweru are not arrested the likes of Mungofa i dont think we can trust the police.

  • ZRP must be disbanded and rebranded.

  • Let them do their job of a standing on the burning sun’ walking long distance for arresting suspect stealing chocolate”

  • The Zimbabwean community has no problem working with the police, it is the police that has a problem working with the community. The police did everything unthinkable to the community, they are the ones who need to work very hard to earn the trust of the community. Zimbabweans in general respect the law, but can’t say the same when it comes to law enforcers. Now is the time to start working on your image ZRP.

  • The police are a serious problem in our nation most of them need to be examined or removed

  • ZRP is like a doorknob of a public lavatory, they soiled their image so much that not only are they faceless in front of the public but also reflection-less towards the mirror. If they were to be evened out with a dying petrifying animal, sadly not even a green-fly would even dare think of exploring the stench……That’s how pathetically low they stooped by abusing fellow country man. From their leader “Chihure” ryt down to their lowest rank it was nothing but professional rot, with nothing less that disgusting…….NBC…..Out!!