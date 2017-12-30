ZRP appeals to community

By Prince Sunduzani

Police have urged members of the public to bestow their trust and work together with law enforcement agents in fighting crime.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the public should be on the lookout for criminal activities this festive season.She urged people to take safety measures and report crime immediately.

Insp Simango said this yesterday on the side-lines of a crime awareness campaign held by Nkulumane police district.

The campaign is running under the theme “ZRP promoting gracious peace and economic stability.”

“We are appealing to the community to work with us in the fight against crime as we cannot do it in isolation. The community needs us and we need them.

Our community should trust us, we are the people’s police and we are for the community. Members of the public should not hesitate to report crime, the public should come forth with information that can help us to bring criminals to book,” said Insp Simango.

“We are saying the police and the community have one common enemy and this enemy is crime so we should work together against this enemy. We want to ensure that our people and their properties are safe.”

The campaign, which is being led by Nkulumane Police District community relations liaison officer Insp Joshua Ndlovu, saw the police urging members of the public to find better ways of resolving disputes than to resort to violence.

“We realise that people tend to use assault as a way of solving disputes so we are encouraging members of the public to find better ways of resolving their differences.

They can approach the police and community leaders such as pastors instead of fighting,” said Insp Simango. The Chronicle