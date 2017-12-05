Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Ex-employer drags Tich Mataz to court over $60k

By Sheillah Mapani

Former Star FM programmes manager Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, popularly known as Tich Mataz, has been issued with summons to appear in court for allegedly defrauding the radio station of nearly $60 000 in 2012.

Radio and television personality Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, popularly known as Tich Mataz
Now employed by a rival broadcaster, the disc jockey is accused of defrauding his former employer by diverting advertising revenue to two companies he reportedly owned.

Prosecutor Mr Peter Kachirika alleged that during the period between June 25, 2012 and May 15, 2013, Matambanadzo misrepresented to clients that Star FM did not have the capacity to produce certain programmes.

It is alleged that he would introduce himself as the company’s agent through Hamtec and Onesay Investments — two companies he supposedly owned.

The court heard that Matambanadzo would create documents using Star FM letterheads purporting that the radio station had authorised Hamtec and Onesay to secure advertisements on its behalf.

Star FM clients reportedly directed to deal with Matambanadzo’s companies include OK Zimbabwe and the European Union’s Harare office.

It is the State’s case that the two clients approached Mataz’s companies and placed advertisements, which were later produced and flighted by Star FM.

In the OK Zimbabwe deal, the radio station was prejudiced of $47 166, while in the European Union Harare deal, the company reportedly lost $9 904.

Matambanadzo is expected to appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court in January next year. The Herald

  • #bring back stolen money

  • matsotsi

  • Tinashe Wacho

  • #zvazviri

  • Batai ngochani iyo

  • This guy is a money monger.Recently they were calling him prophet.He was banned from Rsa and he destroyed his fathers bus company in love of money.The love for money makes this guy a great crook who tries all tricks to get it

  • Tichy Mataz zvaramba kupera zveukoronyera….#Zvazviri

  • Mbavha kujere

  • Aripakutsvaga most of the people attacking him Pano are you living an honest life 80 percent of zimbos murikubawo b it kubasa or uchizviitira vashoma vakachena musavenge mkomana

  • I hope it’s not true Tich l love this why Tich thot u were a role model

  • ZBC workers could go for more than 12 months without salaries, yet others were busy fleecing the same struggling organization. Operation restore order should continue. …Go E.D go ….ukaramba uchisunga mbavha dzese tinokuvhotera .

  • Tichaona wobatwa nemunya wenyaya, hokoyo nejeri

  • Vanhu musadero

  • Great love for money…

  • Nguva ya kule Robbie vanhu vakawanda vairarama nekuba mhani

  • mbavha iyi kkkkkkkkkk

  • Tich imbavha amana,vakomana vepaFiyo