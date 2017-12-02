Ex-VP Mphoko in dramatic return – PICTURES

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Nduduzo Tshuma

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko who returned to Zimbabwe from Botswana yesterday caused a dramatic 45-minute spectacle at the Plumtree Border Post as he tried to evade the media.

The convoy that escorted the former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko into the country at Plumtree border yesterday. (Pictures by Obey Sibanda)
Mr Mphoko had been holed up in Botswana since the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) launched Operation Restore Legacy targeting criminal elements around former President Robert Mugabe, who are largely accused of causing instability in both Government and ZANU-PF.

A key member of the G40 cabal, Mr Mphoko left Zimbabwe on an official visit to Japan on November 14, a day before the army launched the operation. He did not return to Zimbabwe but instead flew to Botswana, where he has been a guest of the government.

Highly placed sources said the Botswana government had given him up to December 1 to leave their country and return to Zimbabwe, but the former VP had been reluctant to do so fearing arrest for corruption-related crimes.

The former VP had been living in a State residence in Gaborone and returned home after reaching out to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and getting the necessary assurances that he was free to come back to Zimbabwe.

Clad in a white shirt, Mr Mphoko and his family arrived at the Zimbabwean side of the border at 1:15pm aboard a Zimbabwe Department of Immigration minibus accompanied by Botswana immigration officials.

He was with his wife Laurinda, son, Siqokoqela, and seven other family members.

When they got on the Zimbabwean side’s arrival section, Mr Mphoko, upon spotting a Chronicle photographer, refused to disembark from the minibus, saying to the Zimbabwean immigration officials: “No cameras please, I don’t want cameras here.”

Siqokoqela Mphoko fills in documents at the Plumtree border post while his father Zimbabwe’s former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko hides in the immigration vehicle yesterday
Only Siqokoqela disembarked from the minibus, making some phone calls to a team of drivers that were waiting for them.

The minibus, however, drove to the departure section, where they offloaded their luggage and groceries.

But Mr Mphoko, still trying to evade the news crew, remained in the minibus.

Siqokoqela filled in the immigration papers before handing them back to Zimbabwe immigration officials for processing.

It seems as if the Mphoko family did not have their passports at hand, nor were they stamped, fuelling speculation that they could have been deported.

However, sources at the border said the Botswana immigration officials told their Zimbabwean counterparts that they had been ordered to escort Mr Mphoko and his family.

“What we heard is that the Botswana immigration officials said they got an order from above that they should escort a diplomat back to Zimbabwe and that the diplomat had chosen to leave Botswana on his own volition,” said the source.

After completing the paperwork, the minibus with Mr Mphoko and other family members was driven towards the Botswana side, followed by a convoy of vehicles that had come to collect him.

Immigration officers attend to the former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko inside the immigration vehicle at Plumtree border yesterday
Midway between the two borders, Mr Mphoko and the rest of the family members disembarked from the minibus and entered into the convoy of cars in an effort to evade the lenses of the pursuing news crew.

His convoy caused a momentary traffic jam as it blocked vehicles coming from the Botswana side.

The drama, however, generated a lot of interest such that by the time Mr Mphoko got into the convoy of cars, a small crowd had gathered to watch the spectacle.

The convoy then whisked Mr Mphoko and his family away at about 2pm, with Siqokoqela driving his vehicle next to the Mercedes-Benz carrying his father in a bid to block the photographer’s view.

Earlier, he had gestured at the photographer ordering him to stop taking pictures.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Mr George Charamba, on Tuesday said Mr Mphoko had spoken to President Mnangagwa by telephone and asked to return home.

Apart from his role in the previous Government, Mr Mphoko is also into business and is a director of Choppies Zimbabwe — a supermarket chain with branches in most cities and towns in the country.

The company also has vast interests in Botswana.

Mr Mphoko was among members of the G40 group who were expelled from the ruling ZANU-PF party for engaging in activities meant to destabilise the Government.

The party also recalled him from the position of Vice President and Second Secretary over allegations of being divisive, including protecting criminals, preaching hate speech and behaving in a manner inconsistent with the office and decorum of the VP.

He was recalled on the day the party also recalled former President Mugabe from the position of party First Secretary and replaced him with President Mnangagwa, who was also reinstated as a Central Committee member.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as State President last Friday following the resignation of Mugabe on Tuesday.

The party further recommended that Mr Mphoko, former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe, fellow members of the G40 cabal; namely Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo, Patrick Zhuwao, Letina Undenge, Kudzanai Chipanga, Walter Mzembi, Paul Chimedza, Makhosini Hlongwane, Anastancia Ndlovu, Mandi Chimene, Dr Samuel Undenge, Sarah Mahoka, Mpehlabayo Malinga, Xavier Kazizi, Tongai Kasukuwere, Innocent Hamandishe, Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo and Shadreck Mashayamombe be expelled from the party.

Some members of the cabal are either on the run or in self-imposed exile.

Others such as Chombo, Chipanga and Hamandishe have been arraigned before the courts on a slew of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, abuse of public office, causing disaffection among the police force or defence forces as defined in Section 30 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, kidnapping and publishing falsehoods. The Chronicle

  • Ko hanzi zvadii

  • He once liked to be recognized very much now running away from the camera kkkkk

  • Munhu mujeri

  • Chawakadya chamuka

  • Uyu ngavamuregererewo panzvimbo yake vaise dumbuzenene

  • Uyu haana basa akangotizawo asirikutsvagwa.

  • uyu ngavasiyanewo naye haana chaanoziva kkkk

  • Anofanira kutaura chaaitiza, thumbs up to His Excellency The First Bachelor of Botswana Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama

  • he must come and face the music.

  • Abuse of government money openning shops Choppies throughout the country. He has to join Chombo

  • ALL CRIMINALS DESERVE THEIR CHANCE TO DANCE WITH LUCIFER HE USED TO STORM POLICE STATIONS ORDERING RELEASE OF SUSPECTS WHICH IS ABUSE OF OFFICE AND OR DEFEATING THE COURSE OF JUSTICE COME ON MPHOKO YOU WERE ONCE A FOOLISH CELEBRITY THE SUN HAS FINALLY SET AS SURELY IT ALWAYS WILL

  • Vakomana let’s build new Zimbabwe zvekuti uyu ne uyu hatina kwatinosvika, Dai tachiregerena vakabavo modzora zvamakatora, becoz top yose zvayo ndoona seyaka looter hapana mutsvene

  • But why running away from cameras when he knows he is not wrong. Let’s build Zimbabwe Mr Mboko.its a matter of returning what you take/stole from the gvt and Ofcause answer a few questions on why you were defeating course of justice during your term of office

  • Bamfake kumalayitsha kkkk

  • ini ndoda hangu mari yaakadya muhotera kwemakore nemhuri yake apedza kuvakirwa imba inodhura chaizvo akaramba kunoigara

  • I see selective justice by the Legacy Restorers here.Grace was insulting them left right and centre and nothing was done to her or her familly.Even the arrests of Chombo and Chipanga is just abuse of power.Why is Undenge still not arrested?Why are Mugabe(Gugurahundu),Mpofu (Chiadzwa),Made (GMB) and many others still roaming around freely?

    • I’m sure you read about Animal Farm… Don’t be surprise pabate ipapo. Mbavha dzinobatwa 1 by 1 zvichienderana nemazera acho.

    • Also a lesson to all bootlickers do not be used u will be left on your own when time comes

  • I guess the main criteria used for arresting thieves is belonging to another faction.

  • Zvekugara mu hotel asi ega ,Sithokozile Mathuthu weku Matnorth,kana president akakugara saka Mphoho ngasungirwe yimwe nyaya kwete yemuhotel

  • Im wondering who tipped the media that he was on his way to zim hahaha

    • They were waiting and they knew he was coming after Khama kicked him out of his country.

  • I thought these people only fly. Plumtree border😮

  • Ko haachadi futi haasi iye wairamwa kutaura pasina macamera here uyu

  • Wakamboonepi munhu anotiza mapurisa iye asina mhosva kkk

  • Garwe give you colleague work to do

  • mboko kungosungwavo zvayo asi raingova zideveramhepo iro

  • Kkkkk

  • Vanhu hamusiwi mboko yakaburitsa cash muzimbabwe.via choppies stores. Ndiye muridzi wechoppies store kana musinga ziwe ndosaka aiva asasa kudzoka zim.akatonzi nebots govement date line 1 december kuda muno

  • Mgabe and mnangagwa my join chombo also

  • Question : Who is the vice President of Zimbabwe ?

  • Sungai munhu

  • Chaiseva chava kutemura

  • straight to Rainbow Towers Presidential suite?