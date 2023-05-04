Former VP’s son Siqokoqela Mphoko jailed 20 years for raping niece

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela (45) has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail for allegedly raping his 12-year-old niece and escaping from police custody.

In passing sentence, Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Elijah Singano noted that Mphoko had threatened the minor victim with death when he forced himself on her three times.

Prosecutor Acquman Khupe told the court that the minor’s mother found out that her daughter, who was living with the Mphokos, was raped when she unexpectedly returned from South Africa.

He told the court that a doctor who examined the child indicated that she was sexually active.

Mphoko was facing three charges of rape and another charge of obstructing the course of justice as he allegedly bolted from Hillside Police Station on the first day he was arrested and then handed himself over to the police the following day.