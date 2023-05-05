Kaizer Chiefs reportedly set to offer Billiat a new deal with a 50% pay cut

South African DStv Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to offer Khama Billiat a new contract to remain at the club if the former Zimbabwe Warriors forward accepts a drastic 50 percent salary cut.

According to Soccer Laduma, if the lanky midfielder whose contract with Chiefs expires in June meets the condition he could remain at Naturena.

Billiat is one of the highest paid players at Amakhosi reportedly taking home a whooping R500 000 salary per month.

“Latest news reaching Soccer Laduma is that Kaizer Chiefs and Khama Billiat have opened talks regarding his future at the club….,” Wrote Soccer Laduma in an article published on Wednesday.

“Amakhosi, according to Siya sources have informed the player’s camp that there is a possibility for him to remain at the side beyond the 2023 season.

“In order for that to happen, Billiat will have to take a pay cut. Insiders at the Naturena based side said the skillful star will have to take a salary cut of at least 50% if he is to remain at Chiefs.”

In mid April, the same publication also reported Chiefs are considering the prospect of offering the 2016 Soccer Star of the Year whose future at the Soweto giants is uncertain a new deal.

“(There are) indications that the club is expected to offer the player (Billiat) a lifeline with contract extension.

“Sources close to the player informed Soccer Laduma that talks are imminent for the former Mamelodi Sundowns player to remain at Naturena beyond the expiration of his current deal”.

Billiat joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 on a three-year-deal.

The former Ajax Cape Town star later extended his stay at Naturena after being offered a two-year-deal in 2021.