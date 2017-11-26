Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Mugabe cried when he agreed to step down

2,736 53

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

HARARE, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe cried and lamented “betrayal by his lieutenants” when he agreed to step down last week under pressure from the military and his party after 37 years in power, the Standard newspaper said in its Sunday edition.

Protests against President Mugabe's government are mounting in Zimbabwe
Protests against President Mugabe’s government were mounting in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe loyalist, was sworn in on Friday and attention is focused on whether he will name a broad-based government or select figures from Mugabe’s era.

The newspaper quoted sources within Mugabe’s inner circle as saying the devout Catholic held a rosary as he told his close associates and a team of negotiators at his “Blue House” Harare mansion that he was resigning. He announced the decision as parliament heard a motion to impeach him.

“He looked down and said ‘people were chameleons’,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

The state-owned Sunday Mail quoted Father Fidelis Mukonori, a Jesuit priest who is a close Mugabe friend and mediated his resignation with the military, as saying Mugabe’s face “just glowed” after he signed the resignation letter.

“So we are not talking about a bitter man. I told him that it was good for him to see someone running the country…,” Mukonori told the Sunday Mail.

Neither Father Mukonori nor Mugabe’s close aides were immediately available for comment.

Mugabe’s fall after 37 years in power was spurred by a battle to succeed him that pitted Mnangagwa, who had stood by him for 52 years, and Mugabe’s wife Grace, who is 52.

The privately-owned Standard newspaper, which has been critical of Mugabe and his government over the years, urged Mnangagwa to “walk the talk on graft”.

At his swearing in ceremony on Friday, Mnangagwa said he valued democracy, tolerance and the rule of law and would tackle corruption. He has also urged citizens not to undertake “vengeful retribution”.

The new government is already moving to bring some of Mugabe and his wife’s close associates to book and former finance minister Ignatius Chombo was in court on Saturday on corruption charges.

Chombo was among several members of a group allied to Grace who were detained and expelled from the ruling ZANU-PF party after the military seized power in “Operation Legacy” which it said was meant to remove the “criminals” around Mugabe.

Chombo, who told the court he was forcibly removed from his home on Nov. 15 by armed men wearing military uniform, was detained until Monday when his bail application will be heard.

He was led away in leg irons together with ousted head of the ruling ZANU-PF’s influential youth league Kudzanai Chipanga.

You might also like More from author

  • Aichema ndege and staying in presidential suites in expensive hotels. ..having your own private jet Air Zimbabwe. .kurapwa ku Singapore on taxpayers money

  • So did we..

  • This mukonori must keep quiet otherwise!!!!!

  • Kkkkkkk Nyika yaindaka mudhara. Vushe Madzoro

  • Kuchemera kuramba achiba

  • tsek

  • There u hear it from Mugabe….but some doubting Thomases thinking the demise of Bob was stage managed. He wanted to create a Mugabe dynasty.

  • Taisireva mubobobo unoparira

  • Kkkkkk kuchemera kuramba kachiti shungurudza zvakaoma weduwe

  • Akaita bho o Mudhara tange tanzwa nekunyeberwa neMbavhawo wangoti ndezva vaMugabe apo Mudhara haazivi zvirikuitika

  • But guys u never know with Life……….. You might Miss this man

    • kana uchimuda mutore akutonge kumba kwako iwe nemukadzi wako not pweebpwe eee pano yauri kuita

    • Kkkk ararama nebasa risina description…..manje ezvino book ndorakubhadhara kkkk

    • Get away. Hakuna kumwe kutambura kunodarika kwatakaita achitonga so any change is for the better.

  • Thus how life goes at times

  • Kkkkk mdara uyuka

  • Shame mudhara. Vana Judas vakakurasisa. Life goes on though enjoy your pension.

  • Zimbabwe is sweet kkkkk

  • Who cares the masses of Zimbabweans cried million times coz of Mugabe misrule ask #ìtaidzamara’swife,& #Beatricemutetwa just to name a few

  • M sory

  • One day. You will think of Mugabe.

  • Kuda Matongo, Tanya Magadaire, Nelson Mhlanga

  • Its normal he wasnt crying coz of the presidents but he was crying coz of the betrayal it is indeed painfull to be betrayed by the people you deeply trust.

  • chero dai uriwe waichemawo kusiiswa basa

  • Let’s discuss the future this Mugabe lamenting should only be reserved for the students to learn in their syllabuses in the short time to come

  • No the deal was not Mugabe to rule till the end yes he put a good fight for African but he became old he stopped ruling zim years back Grace was instead has he was getting old the more selfish he became

  • KUTONGA KUNODIWA KUTOCHEMA… KUCHEMERA CHIGARO

  • Thug life!

  • Unochemei ushe madzoro

  • ko vakadii kumurova

  • Nhaimi asi hamuna dzimwe nyaya liv the man alone….he resigned so wat more do u want…..pliz let him rest…..taura zvana chombo mayb

  • Son of the soil !!!!, all depends which soil

  • Asi anoshura kuchemera chii manje apa

  • After Robert Mugabe’s exit,will Zimbabwe be better off or worst than what he left?

  • When ever issue of Mugabe is raised, all i see is madness. If Mugabe is normal and reasonable, he would have resigned for a long time to make good name for himself, but unfortunately, most African leaders are just like him.

  • As for myself I don’t care what happens to Mugabe , he put his ego first over people of Zimbabwe everything was about him .

  • Kugutisa tisu takati uroore mzukuru wako isu. Dai aive Sally usina nhamo yawakaunzirwa namarujata. Hupobwe chivi mubairo wechivi runosiva rufu count yourself lucky mdara.

  • The precedence set by Army leaves every president not to undermine the power the army has and also not trusting army generals…I also feel that being the Army Commander could be the best position one holds because you have the power to overthrow the ruling gvt and probably become the president..who knows

  • It was over

  • Maybe you guys from other parts of the country you are feeling sorry for him ,to us for him to die without apologising for gukurahundi massacre we will go and urinate on his grave,never underestimate the tears of more than million innocent people

  • That’s over

  • Old “News” Im tired of this rubbish. Mugabe mutea mMugabe muhadyana yeusavi Mugabe mutsambakodzi yesadza aaaaah shit mhani

  • Kuchemera kufamba nendege.

  • He was not supposed to tek Zimbabwe as their private estate.if it wasn’t for tht 2 legged freak sm pple wr not supposed to b against him.zvinorwadza kuona harahwa ichipfikura misodzi.wakabata basa guru Gushungo.

  • The devil got no tears

  • He was neglecting them dd he want them to do he went to war wth them he was now ditching them for kasukuwere jonathan mzembi makhosin chimedza grace and them who doesnt know how painful it is to dodge a bullet to succumb to all kind of hunger en whether it was good for him akafana ne huku inodya ichiteteresa

  • Sorry henyu vaMugabe zvinoanika, inga KK akachema zvikafura simbai semurume zvinoanikwa.

  • shame maningi ndabatikana chose

  • -luoho-

    Pane ka kompaundu kadiki diki kasingawanikwe munyika dzese karikutsvagwa nema rashiyeni uye nema chayina masoja muzimbabwe muchinyararire pasina anoziva.

    Dzimwe nzimbo hadzisvikwe…kune zvidyavanhu zvisingawonekwe nemeso.