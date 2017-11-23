Billiat to leave Sundowns

Billiat, who rose from the bench on Tuesday to score a brace in 2-0 win over struggling champions Bidvest Wits, is in the final few months of his current deal and negotiations for a new contract have reached an impasse.

The Aces Youth Soccer Academy product will depart now Choorlkop having won a Premier League title, the African Champions League and other several Cups.

The 27-year old, who is unlikely to be short of offers and is on the wish-list of several European clubs, can now be allowed to enter into pre-contract talks with interested teams in January.

After their game against Bidvest, Mosimane revealed he is preparing for life without Billiat and Colombian forward Leanardo Castro, who is also in his final months of his current contract.

“We’re still there (in South America), I’ve got people there, hopefully we can close a deal, but it’s not easy,” revealed Mosimane.

“Khama is leaving, Leo is leaving. The CBD is gone hey, so we have to start something (new). CBD is gone – Keagan (Dolly) is gone, Leo is going, Khama is going, so we need to change the team.”

In September, Billiat’s agent Siyabulela Loyilane told South African media that talks with Sundowns had stalled while also confirming interests for the player from Saudi Arabia in the August transfer window.

“He has not signed anything with Sundowns,” Loyilane said then.

“The deal is not close and is not far. Everything is on hold and the player is just chilling.”

She added: “There was interest but the deal fell through. He is now 27 years old and Khama deserves a good deal for his life in the next three years.

“There is no chance for a local team. If he doesn’t get a deal overseas, he might as well remain with Sundowns.”

Meanwhile, Billiat said he still needed to speak to his agent to find out the exact status of his contract and his future with the club.

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with my performance but my head is here and I’m still contracted to Sundowns and I have to honour my contract‚” he said.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet but we are still talking.

“Maybe I need to go back to my agent and get full information and then I’ll know.

“I still want to play football until my contract expires. I just want to play football‚” Billiat said.

“It’s very important to remain professional because you don’t want to look like you’re disrespecting anyone.

“You still have team mates who push you to where you are and you have the technical team who still teach you some lessons.

“I’m still here and I can still learn more.”

Billiat joined Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in 2013 and blossomed into an important player leading the Brazilians to one of their greatest triumphs in the team’s history by winning the 2016 African Champions League.

Billiat has been linked with a move away from the club after an impressive 2016 season which saw him clinch the Absa Premiership Footballer of the Year as well as finishing as the runner up for the African Player of the Year plying their trade in Africa to Denis Onyango.

The Daily News understands that Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb have made inquiries on the availability of the player while he has also been linked with a move to France. Daily News