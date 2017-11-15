Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


African Union says #Zimbabwe crisis ‘seems like coup,’ urges respect for constitution

The African Union Commission said on Wednesday it was crucial that the political crisis in Zimbabwe be resolved in a manner that promotes democracy and human rights, after the army seized power from President Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics
Zimbabwe Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics on the state broadcaster ZBC TV

The commission was closely following developments in Harare, Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement. 

Zimbabwe’s military seized power on Wednesday saying it was holding Mugabe and his family safe while targeting “criminals” in the entourage of the man who has ruled the nation since independence 37 years ago.

Soldiers seized the state broadcaster and a general appeared on television to announce the takeover. Armoured vehicles blocked roads to the main government offices, parliament and the courts in central Harare, while taxis ferried commuters to work nearby. The atmosphere in the capital remained calm.

In his first contact with the outside world since the takeover, Mugabe spoke by telephone to the president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, and told him he was confined to his home but fine, the South African presidency said in a statement.

It was not clear whether the apparent military coup would bring a formal end to the 93-year-old Mugabe’s rule; the main goal of the generals appeared to be preventing Mugabe’s wife Grace, 41 years his junior, from succeeding him.

But whether or not he goes, it may mark the end of the country’s dominance by Mugabe, the last of Africa’s state founders still in power from the era of the struggle against colonialism, and one of the continent’s most polarising figures.

Mugabe, still seen by many Africans as a liberation hero, is reviled in the West as a despot whose disastrous handling of the economy and willingness to resort to violence to maintain power destroyed one of Africa’s most promising states.

He plunged Zimbabwe into a fresh political crisis last week by firing his vice president and presumed successor. The generals believed that move was aimed at clearing a path for Grace Mugabe to take over and announced on Monday they were prepared to “step in” if purges of their allies did not end.

“We are only targeting criminals around him (Mugabe) who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics, said on television.

“As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the African Union and Western countries and called for calm.

“We cannot tell how developments in Zimbabwe will play out in the days ahead and we do not know whether this marks the downfall of Mugabe or not,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament. “We will do all we can, with our international partners, to ensure this provides a genuine opportunity for all Zimbabweans to decide their future.”

Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, a leading member of the ruling party’s ‘G40’ faction, led by Grace Mugabe, had been detained by the military, a government source said. Reuters

  • No matter it doesn’t change things bye bye Dr Cables https://t.co/Oi3hawWLTu

  • AU my foot let Zim solve her sqaubles

  • Oh, i see. Now they have just come to a realization that Zimbabwe has a constitution. Mugabe never respected it.

  • Seems like a coup…looks like a coup…then maybe, just maybe its a coup.

  • Its nt a coup.The generals are directing operations

  • T M

    Msg to African Union imbotisiyai takadaro pataikudai maipihwa bag nabob we are united against this re… https://t.co/fnCkD5InZ2

  • So u mean mgabe’s rule was democratic wen zimbabwean are scaretered dieng in other countries tryng to find a better life mozotiwudza zve democracy nasi wen people were killed threatened and votes being rigged where was the so call democracy ? Wen zimbabwe was being ruled in the bed room is tha democratic ? Mind your buisness Musati wudze chinu passsi ne nubu

  • Why is it that they only talk of human rights and democracy when it’s one of their own who is affected? What about the ordinary citizen whose rights has been trumped upon by the very same person they are now trying to protect? Why have such double standards?

  • What respect for constitution when president Mugabe disrespected it.

  • why were u silent all long before wen Mugabe unlished terror among innocent n unarmed citizens?? At least no harm to majority yet on ths one so leave our issues alone

  • The AUC is just saving a face..its a toothless dog barking to have relevance in the global community. The big players have done their job and are watching from the terraces events unfolding in a new Zim. Gen Chiwenga and ED did not get advise from the AUC knowingly its a useless body. They r far much worse human right abuses in Africa which need urgent attention. The press statement by the Military clearly exposed intellect in dealing with such an occurrence. The AUC must learn from Zimbabwe.

  • Useless and pathetic AU. Were u not watching when this goat ws trampeting all over our human rights. To hell with u all

  • Lol they’ve haven’t figured it out.

  • African Union is shit organization, they let Zimbabweans down for who’s and what benefits . Let the army deals with Mugabe then us as Zimbabweans will talk to our man of guns peacefully and nicely without you the so called quiet diplomacy organization. A lot of pple get killed by Mugabe in matebeleland I mean gukurahundi where were you. People are killed in Sudan by Omar Albashir . You’re doing nothing in Somalia now you want to come where you’re not wanted

  • AU shut up

  • these AU guys must just shut up because they allowed Mugabe to rule after 2008 when he lost the elections. The less said about SA’s involvement the better.

  • AFRICAN UNION GO TO HELL,phambili ngama sotsha,pamberi nemasoja

  • Zimbabwe did that in 2008 and what did tjise morons do

