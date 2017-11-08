By Kyle Cowan | Sowetan |

Axed Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been spirited to a safe place where “assassins can longer reach him”.

This is according to the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association leader‚ Chris Mutsvangwa‚ who was speaking at a media briefing in Sandton on Wednesday.

“The vice president is safe…he is in a place where assassins can no longer reach him‚” he said‚ adding that Mnangagwa may soon be travelling to Johannesburg.

Mnangagwa’s 40-year-long relationship with President Robert Mugabe came to an end this week when Mnangagwa was unceremoniously axed‚ along with 29 other party members aligned to him.

He was leading a faction called Team Lacoste which was fighting another faction‚ Generation 40‚ spearheaded by the first lady‚ Grace Mugabe.

His removal makes it almost certain that Grace will be elevated to the position of president by Zanu PF come December.

“It is sad that such events could visit a man who has been with Mugabe since he was 18‚” Mutsvangwa said.

He also called Grace “clinically mad” adding that Mugabe had now outraged the entire nation with his further attempts to cling to power until his death.

“They know they are unpopular‚ they cannot win an election. That is why they are trying to seize power now. They are trampling on every aspect of the law.”