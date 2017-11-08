Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


‘Mnangagwa is safe‚ escapes assassination attempts’

By Kyle Cowan | Sowetan |

Axed Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been spirited to a safe place where “assassins can longer reach him”.

War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (centre) seen here with Air Marshall Perrence Shiri (right)

This is according to the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association leader‚ Chris Mutsvangwa‚ who was speaking at a media briefing in Sandton on Wednesday.

“The vice president is safe…he is in a place where assassins can no longer reach him‚” he said‚ adding that Mnangagwa may soon be travelling to Johannesburg.

Mnangagwa’s 40-year-long relationship with President Robert Mugabe came to an end this week when Mnangagwa was unceremoniously axed‚ along with 29 other party members aligned to him.

He was leading a faction called Team Lacoste which was fighting another faction‚ Generation 40‚ spearheaded by the first lady‚ Grace Mugabe.

His removal makes it almost certain that Grace will be elevated to the position of president by Zanu PF come December.

“It is sad that such events could visit a man who has been with Mugabe since he was 18‚” Mutsvangwa said.

He also called Grace “clinically mad” adding that Mugabe had now outraged the entire nation with his further attempts to cling to power until his death.

“They know they are unpopular‚ they cannot win an election. That is why they are trying to seize power now. They are trampling on every aspect of the law.”

  • Hmmmmmm does he fear to be killed i thought he’s brave due to face his enemies ,,, just go to China and hide there they wll provide assylum for u Gware

  • If they had wanted to kill him they would have done it in no time. He’s finished, he’s finished all he can run away from are criminal charges.

  • Now whats the way forward,the problem yu are all power hungry.if we help yu chase Mugabe yu will be like him.its better he stays until elections & munangagwa is our own Bin Laden now..directing a war fare from under ground,!

  • Why do you keep on calling him vice President? Rakapera iro

  • Kkkkkkkkkkk ngwena inototyawo kufa nhy. All along I thought he is the one who determines who lives and who is eliminated.

  • uuuuummmmmm

  • Forced into exile? I’m not a Mnangagwa fan but political history teaches that leaders in exile usually become the legitimate leaders whilst those in ivory towers should be counting their numbered days. For the Mugabes it’s like that time paunoita munhikwi womwa mvura asi munhikwi woramba kudzingika then you ask yourself ndomwa mhamba here? They chased him out but the headache remains…

  • Guerrillas at work

  • Hapana hapan,dzaiva huni dzave mbariro,ayiva madziva ave mazambuko,if yu want a work permit inbox me asap,

  • Why Is He Running How Many Pple Did He Kill,,,those Who Live By The Sword Die By The Sword.

  • vari mu sandton hahahaha vadiii kuitira gweru

    • Gweru Has Been Cleansed Of All The Crocs Broe Even The Eggs Have Been Scattered

    • As VP Mphoko, rises, youths chant Mdala Wethu, to which he responds angilabantu, abantu ngabakaBaba (I do not have people, people belong to the President). 14:46 – VP Mphoko says even though he has been ambushed he will not stammer. 14:52 – ”In 2014, you appointed me to be your deputy . You also appointed my colleague but he is no longer with us. I am now lonely your Excellency, I felt it yesterday. Kindly appoint a counterpart for me. “I am glad because people have identified the one they want. Do not be afraid or ashamed to appoint your own wife. She is Zimbabwean and the people want her,” says VP Mphoko as he concludes his remarks.

  • Vatoriko nhai vaurayi ngauraiwe akauraisa vangani

  • tichakubata chete unopamama rwendo rwuno

  • long live mdara bt remember kutivigirawo twunonaka kana makudzoka.

  • Freedom fighter standing na mountain in a forreign country trying to send a message to his people. ~ singing songs of freedom.

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk kutya goblin itirayi kwa amai musodzi hall kumbare inga mayimbo pururudza wani l recall Tekere used to warn you about this self centred jongwasi

  • Ngwena yatiza mumvura, yakugara mugomo zvakaoma.

  • Now we can Wukura wukura from a far Cde E.D u have just joined millions of people who ran away from ur Evil way of ruling its a good thing that u Wre also scathed Bcoz of u The people wud have been living a good life in Zim manje pakadyiwa ur former party u n the Army made sure by hook n crook u overturn the scenario in Ur former party’s favor Garwe harina simba kana risiri mumvura

  • WAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND

  • Ngwenya inotyawo kudaro all along aiponda making people disappear in the name of zanupf haachaone kuti aneropa mumaoko ngaa mbofunga futi ko waakauraya newakashaikwa.

  • Gwereveshe zvaro rainzi iNgwena.

  • Aizve. Saka taitya tichiti pane zviripo izvo imbwende kudai.

  • You don’t just take a big Step ….you go away and strategies your map …Read your History well and See how Lenin Vladimir come back strong. I SUPPORT GARWE’S MOVE

  • Kungotya zvako but yu might be wakaitwa kafira mberi on that ice cream scandal.

  • Ngwena wakamhanya bubani .hupenyu hwebanga ibanga zvizive

  • Kkkk na mutsvangwa akatizawo nhai kkkkkk, havana mazino varume avao

  • Media briefing in Sandton???? I wld have thought they would do their meetings in a less capitalistic environment. Asi ndokune 15 billion usd yenyika???

  • Gwara

  • Zvaiwana ngwarati

  • Honestly speaking I’m not moved, this guy is full of shit, vangani vaakauraya in the name of Zanu, nhasi akutotizawo ariye aimbodzingirira? Ngaachinobika doro zvino kuti mudzimu mandirasha

  • you cant hide from ZANU in Zim..time will tell.. now he can test the taste of his medicine..Run Munangagwa Run, never thought this day would come to see him running like what most Zimbabweans did into exile

  • Good riddance.Mnangagwa was another Mugabe in making.Go for good.No sympathy from myself.Your presidency was going more scary than that of Mugabe.

  • The BOSS in exile,how ironic ?

  • As VP Mphoko, rises, youths chant Mdala Wethu, to which he responds angilabantu, abantu ngabakaBaba (I do not have people, people belong to the President). 14:46 – VP Mphoko says even though he has been ambushed he will not stammer. 14:52 – ”In 2014, you appointed me to be your deputy . You also appointed my colleague but he is no longer with us. I am now lonely your Excellency, I felt it yesterday. Kindly appoint a counterpart for me. “I am glad because people have identified the one they want. Do not be afraid or ashamed to appoint your own wife. She is Zimbabwean and the people want her,” says VP Mphoko as he concludes his remarks.

  • ndiye akamboti ari pachiredzi zanu pf inotonga,ichatonga,igotonga,Pamberi navamugabe,this tym tazviona kuti idzvinyu risina kana gushe.Mukono wasauka,kuita aphiri anabwera kuchokera kumalawi musuit case muribe chintu kkkkk

  • Vaimbotizwa nhas votizao

  • Ugotonga ugotonga ugogara

  • dedication song from lucky dube#that’s the way it is#

  • Yyeye mangwagwa is crocodile , mnangagwa yingwenya mnangagwa yi ngwena they said.where is he now he is running like a possessed pig. he has been exposed he is juc a one lizard not a crocodile.if indeed he is a crocodile as they say why he ddnt pull a shocker “coup” for the past 37 years.mugabe the true ngwena is reaping the rewards of his hard work.wth the help of mnangagwa ,for the past 37y he has created a system whereby he is worshipped and his word is final.wht was mnangagwa doing in all those years, he has been sleepwalking and singing Mugabe.Mugabe’s system is paying him handsomely as he sit at the top flashing his comrades down one by one.Jonathan once tried to help mnagngawa to remove Mugabe bt mnagngawa blundered and the deal was busted.moyo realising dat mnagngawa is not man enough approached the true ngwena Mugabe who knows dat in politics there are no permanent friends hearded moyo’s call to have mnangwagwa offloaded.now the fake crocodile is powerless out of water while a true crocodile Mugabe has juc descended into the sea.while Mugabe has created a dynasty, mnangwa is running scared of the system he helped created.mugabe has the remote he has paused the fake crocodile.

    • Prof Big Head made it clear the croc was only a lizard with delusions of being an alligator.

    • kkkkk mnangagwa thought Mugabe will hand him power bt alas mugabe is not dat stupid you have to work hard for yourself

  • I am sure they are strategizing

  • Ngwena my foot .Ana Mutsvangwa keeps barking without action.toothless dogs even doubt if j they are genuine war vets.

