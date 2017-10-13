Church shrine suicide shock in Bulawayo: Grade 6 pupil hangs self

By Nqobile Tshili

A GRADE Six pupil at Mckeurtan Primary School in Bulawayo allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree using his neck tie at an apostolic church shrine yesterday.

Msizi Ndlovu from Emganwini suburb was found hanging from a tree at about 10AM near a stream that divides Nketa 8 and Emganwini suburb.

His body was allegedly discovered by traffic police officers who were about to mount a roadblock near an area commonly known as Emagetsini.

Msizi was wearing his grey school uniform but his shoes and a satchel with books were placed near the tree.

The boy’s age could not be established immediately.

Family members said they were not yet ready to comment on the matter as they are yet to meet as a family over the incident.

News about the incident quickly spread, drawing scores of people from both Nketa 8 and Emganwini suburbs to the scene with residents expressing shock at what they had seen.

The residents who comprised parents and some school children patiently waited for the police to arrive at the scene.

A Chronicle news crew saw police removing the body from the tree at about 1:30PM yesterday.

Some of the residents were whispering in disbelief, saying the boy was too young to have committed suicide.

“How can a boy of his age commit suicide? What problems was he facing to make him resort to this unspeakable act? Did he even commit suicide or someone killed and hanged him here to conceal the matter?” asked one of the residents in a hushed tone.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said they were investigating circumstances leading to the boy’s death.

She said police were worried with suicide cases involving children.

Insp Simango urged parents to closely monitor the behaviour of their children.

“Investigations on his death are still in progress but as police we are concerned and worried that a young life has been lost.

“We are calling on parents and guardians to pay close attention to the activities of their children. These days children spend their time using social media among other information communication technology gadgets which can have a negative impact if not monitored,” she said.

Insp Simango said children always provide pointers whenever they are having problems and parents should always be on the look-out for any signs that their children are troubled.

Last month, a Form Two pupil at Townsend High School in Bulawayo committed suicide at her family’s home in Sunninghill suburb after her mother ordered her to do her homework. The Chronicle