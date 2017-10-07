Mugabe and wife to address Zanu PF youths as #PoisonGate rages on

By Staff Reporter

Fireworks are expected today as President Robert Mugabe and his motor-mouth wife are scheduled to address a high-level meeting of the Zanu-PF Youth League national assembly as the controversy over the alleged poisoning of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa rages on.

Mugabe on his return from South African appeared to clash publicly with Mnangagwa at the airport and even refused to shake hands with him. We understand after initially refusing to hear his explanation, Mugabe who was about to get into his limo later allowed Mnangagwa to speak.

Mnangagwa told Mugabe that he was waiting for his permission to respond and publicise his medical and toxicological reports. The Zanu PF leader then said the public fighting between Mnangagwa and fellow VP Phelekezela Mphoko over the issue was not necessary and needed to be resolved amicably.

Officially the Zanu PF meeting is meant to focus on the state of the party and the national economy, among other issues, but given the drama of the past few days its more than likely President Mugabe and his wife will use the occasion to publicly flog Mnangagwa for claiming he was poisoned.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanayi Chipanga confirmed the agenda of the meeting yesterday, adding that they expected maximum discipline from members of the Youth League.

“We expect all our provincial Youth League members to come in their numbers to attend this first edition of our national assembly 2017,” he said.

“We hope to have another one before the year ends. His Excellency the President is going to grace that occasion and is going to take the opportunity to officiate at this meeting according to our party constitution. We hope that all will go according to plan.

“We urge our youths to exercise maximum discipline as expected by the party that they should be well disciplined. We will discuss various matters and we have set up four different clusters which are going to touch on issues pertaining to external relations, issues pertaining to the state of the party, economic and social issues, and social welfare.

“So, we are going to have four presenters from the Youth League who are going to preside over those four important clusters.

“The Secretary for Youth Affairs will also have an opportunity to address the Youth League and our First Lady Amai Dr Grace Mugabe in her capacity as Secretary for Women Affairs will also have an opportunity to meet her children and finally, His Excellency the President will address his youths.”