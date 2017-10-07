Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mugabe and wife to address Zanu PF youths as #PoisonGate rages on

8,056 21

By Staff Reporter

Fireworks are expected today as President Robert Mugabe and his motor-mouth wife are scheduled to address a high-level meeting of the Zanu-PF Youth League national assembly as the controversy over the alleged poisoning of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa rages on.

Robert and Grace Mugabe
Robert and Grace Mugabe

Mugabe on his return from South African appeared to clash publicly with Mnangagwa at the airport and even refused to shake hands with him. We understand after initially refusing to hear his explanation, Mugabe who was about to get into his limo later allowed Mnangagwa to speak.

Mnangagwa told Mugabe that he was waiting for his permission to respond and publicise his medical and toxicological reports. The Zanu PF leader then said the public fighting between Mnangagwa and fellow VP Phelekezela Mphoko over the issue was not necessary and needed to be resolved amicably.

Officially the Zanu PF meeting is meant to focus on the state of the party and the national economy, among other issues, but given the drama of the past few days its more than likely President Mugabe and his wife will use the occasion to publicly flog Mnangagwa for claiming he was poisoned.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanayi Chipanga confirmed the agenda of the meeting yesterday, adding that they expected maximum discipline from members of the Youth League.

“We expect all our provincial Youth League members to come in their numbers to attend this first edition of our national assembly 2017,” he said.

“We hope to have another one before the year ends. His Excellency the President is going to grace that occasion and is going to take the opportunity to officiate at this meeting according to our party constitution. We hope that all will go according to plan.

“We urge our youths to exercise maximum discipline as expected by the party that they should be well disciplined. We will discuss various matters and we have set up four different clusters which are going to touch on issues pertaining to external relations, issues pertaining to the state of the party, economic and social issues, and social welfare.

“So, we are going to have four presenters from the Youth League who are going to preside over those four important clusters.

“The Secretary for Youth Affairs will also have an opportunity to address the Youth League and our First Lady Amai Dr Grace Mugabe in her capacity as Secretary for Women Affairs will also have an opportunity to meet her children and finally, His Excellency the President will address his youths.”

You might also like More from author

  • Am just wondering Ed said he was poisoned but does not accuse anyone, then some people get upset and start building a defense line, for the why?

  • The youths shld open their eyes and realise tht the first fmly is hanging by a thread. Their support base dwindled. They used to rely on Ngwenas Mutasas, Warvets, Generals and its all over now. Only using youths and Fallbacks. The youths shld kno tht those promises are empty and are meant to lure them into protecting the first fmly for a few more years.

  • Me thinks they protesth too much! That is Shakespear!

  • Is it on like now? Which site is it being live streamed from? Dont want to miss it al all 😂😂😂

  • Motor mouth wife????

  • ayas, smh

  • Youth hv nothing tu do with this

  • Tht waz the deal to kill Ed coz kumudzinga panonetsa.now zvakurwadza coz hes alive

  • I don’t like Grace.

  • Leave Mnangagwa alone. He’s my President. Not Grace. She’s paving a way for Simba Chikore to become the next President.

  • I thought it was razor lips. She is so full of herself. Mr.Mugabe stole Mr. Goreraza wife from him then send him abroad. I am sure if Mr. Stanley Goreraza brings back a Chinese bride from China Robert Mugabe will be ready to steal her. One thing all ZANU-PF members have in common is Suing Journalists, lack of morals, power struggle/infighting, using race to cease land, dragging the economy to the ground, constantly in denial about the state of the country and using states resources to crush their political opponents. Grace, Robert, Mphoko and Emmerson have money, greed, evil and bad leaders written on their foreheads.

  • Can’t wait 😉

  • So this country is centralized on them no its time for ED

  • Zvakubhowa manje. Tounganira kunzwa vanhu vachitukirirana nxaaaa, is this the new way of campaigning or they are just trying to divert people’s attention.. from the collapsing economy.

  • The more they fight the beta for opposition

  • Hant vkundikana havassina zvkupromisa vana vezim vaakungot akaisirwa poison hee haana kuisirwa heee bla bla kkkmk ummmm hndsat ndaona zvkadai

  • Delroy Mambo Mambo Delroy Matienga

error: Content is protected !!