Tsvangirai appoints Khupe acting president

By Mugove Tafirenyika

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has appointed his deputy Thokozani Khupe acting president while he recovers from his current illness in a move widely seen as mending relations between the two heavyweights who have been at loggerheads over the party’s alliance with fringe political parties.

Tsvangirai addressing the crowd at a Joice Mujuru party event (Pics: Annie Mpalume – Daily News)

Tsvangirai has taken medical leave to recover from a yet-to-be disclosed illness which saw him being airlifted to South  Africa recently amid claims that his health had deteriorated.

“He is suffering from cancer of the colon but it is not clear if the emergency trip to South Africa was a result of complications arising from his condition.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu confirmed Khupe’s temporary presidency.

“She’s the acting president. As you know… Khupe resides in Bulawayo but she frequently travels to and from Harare to conduct party and parliamentary business,” said Gutu.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer Eldred Masunungure described the move to make Khupe the acting president as “smart”.

“It is likely to mellow in favour of the coalition because Khupe will realise that she has been recognised as the most senior of the vice presidents based on the reality that she is an elected official anyway so it makes good politics (sense) on the part of Tsvangirai,” Masunugure said.

“If you are a leader and you are given responsibilities you have to look at the trajectory the party is taking and you follow the direction of the wind.

“Khupe will realise that Tsvangirai was not up to any Machiavellian maneuvers to  placate her but that he is being realistic in recognising Khupe’s  position and for that, she will soften her stance to show leadership,” he added.

Tsvangirai and Khupe had been rowing ever since the  dogged former labour union leader announced that he had formed an MDC Alliance that included his former two secretaries-general — Welshman  Ncube and Tendai Biti — as well as five other parties.

Khupe and other officials opposed to the MDC Alliance who include national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and Abednico Bhebhe boycotted the launch of  the MDC Alliance both in Harare and Bulawayo, respectively.

Relations had already been soured by the violence which occurred between the Harare and Bulawayo launches which was orchestrated by suspected party yobs.

Attempts to let Khupe and Tsvangirai bury the hatchet, have so far been not successful as the former was not keen on meeting her leader in Harare for fear of a repeat of violence which left her injured  during the bloody clashes at her offices in Bulawayo on August 6. Daily News

Will you vote for a 94 year old Mugabe?

  Kana makurwara mudhara just let go.It would be better to go out this way than to be cheated of your presidency yet again by Zanu PF next year.You played your part.You won.We failed you and ourselves.Yedu ka iyi yekupopota takazvivharira muwardrobe tichiti mwana wanhingi ndiye achatirwira.You fought a good fight President Tsvangirai.You might have been cheated by Zanu and SADC of your presidency but you will always be our elected president in our hearts.I remember angrily waking up my deaf and mute mother and ordering her to vote for u the first time i ever voted.I spoke to her in sign language and said X pana Tsvangirai.We appreciate everything that you did for us.Kana nyama dzave kuramba go and rest comrade.Tambai nevazukuru and travel the world if u want.Musaite seiro rakangobatirira risingade kutunda.Ngoma inoregwa ichanaka

  • In human lyf u wld rare find ppl as genuine as Morgam Tsvangirai,this man is human i can tell,he does nt hold grudges.

  • Tnx Save ,for being showing that you are not power hungry.

  • Good move. Khuphe is the most senior of the three MDC vice presidents. Those who were hooting for Chamisa, eat your humble pies.

  • Only we want is better government which is ready to deliver. Someone who don’t take sides. Someone who don’t believe in tribal. Someone like a super hero!

  • Kurongeka ,,, porai Save takakumirirai hamusari kumashure

    i hope khupe quickly takes this party to join mujuru; then we have 2 powerful women at the top. only women can right the mess that zimbabwe is right now.
and in any case the majority of voters are women. khupe do the right thing!
    and in any case the majority of voters are women. khupe do the right thing!

