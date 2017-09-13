Crimes & Courts
Tryson in trouble over debt
Musician Tryson Chimbetu is reportedly failing to pay US$120 to a city man after he hired his car to ferry kit to a show in Kariba sometime in June.
Luke Tembo opened up at the Harare Civil Court where he sued the musician.
Tembo told the court that he drove the musician to Kariba where he was set to perform sometime in June and he only managed to pay off half of the agreed amount.
“They hired my vehicle to transport him to Kariba and we agreed that he was going to pay US$250.
“I spent four days away from my family waiting for him in Kariba and the last day he performed in Chegutu hoping that he was going to pay the amount in full.
“After the Chegutu show I then transported his kit back to Harare and he handed me US$110 saying show was poorly attended.
“He then proposed to give me the balance on the 15th of July and the agreement was signed by his manager Marvelous Mudzongachisi but from then I never heard from them.
“I then decided to call him again asking him why he was failing to clear off the debt since he was having a lot of performance in the city but he gave me false hope.
“I also spent the whole night waiting for him at the show he recently performed in Mabvuku only to be given US $20 on EcoCash and promised to give the balance on July 30.
“From then, I was communicating with his manager who in turn tried to threaten me when I told him that I was taking the case to the court.
“What he is doing to me is unfair since I encountered a dangerous situation because of him when my vehicle ran out of fuel in Makuti, a lion infested area.
“They then left me there alone and hired another car to proceed with the journey in time.”
Chimbetu, who did not attend the court was ordered to pay the money in full on or before September 29. H Metro
Fungisai appears in court over accident
Musician Fungisai Zvakavapano yesterday appeared in court on allegations of negligent driving after bumping into a vehicle she was following too closely.
By Fungai Lupande
Zvakavapano (36) allegedly failed to manoeuvre while overtaking and hit another vehicle in the outer lane, causing other vehicles to ram into each other. She is a holder of a class 4 driver’s licence.
Zvakavapano appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitumbura facing negligent driving charges.
She asked the court for more time to peruse State papers and engage her lawyer on what course to take.
Ms Chitumbura remanded the matter to September 18 for trial.
The prosecutor Mr Isheunesu Mhiti alleged that on July 27 this year at around 1pm, Zvakavapano was driving a Mercedes Benz along Leopold Takawira Street in Harare’s Central Business District.
She was going to Avondale due north and was occupying the inner lane.
She was allegedly following a Toyota Corolla, which was being driven by Onias Kapuranyika too closely.
It is alleged that Zvakavapano failed to keep a proper lookout and tried to overtake, hitting a Toyota Wish, which was on the outer lane on the right front wheel.
Kudakwashe Makwara was driving the Toyota Wish.
Zvakavapano lost control of her vehicle and bumped into the left rear side of Kapuranyika’s vehicle.
Subsequently, Patrick Zimbiru, who was driving a Subaru Forester rammed behind Zvakavapano’s vehicle.
Zvakavapano’s vehicle was damaged on the left front passenger door, rear view mirror, fender, rail, front bumper and right side rear bumper.
Makwara’s vehicle was damaged on the right front fender, front bumper, headlight, indicator lens and dislodged the right front wheel.
Kapuranyika’s vehicle was damaged on the left rear lens, and Zimbiru’s vehicle was damaged on the left front bumper.
Makwara was injured and the medical exhibit is kept as an exhibit.
Mr Mhiti accused Zvakavapano of travelling at an excessive speed in the circumstances and failing to stop when collision was imminent. The Herald
Bindura Mine bosses vanish with $2,7m
Police have launched a manhunt for two senior officials from a local company, ASA Resource Group Plc, on allegations of defrauding Bindura Nickel Corporation Mine (Trojan Nickel Mine) in Bindura of more than $2,7 million. The two are Yim Chiu Kwan (63) and Yat Hoi Ning (61), who were ASA Resource Group’s finance director and chief executive respectively.
By Freeman Razemba
Yat is also a shareholder of the company.
In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department acting spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Pretty Rushwaya said the whereabouts of the two were still not known.
“The suspects are wanted in connection with a case of fraud involving $2 761 500, which occurred at Bindura Nickel Corporation Mine (Trojan Nickel Mine), Bindura,” she said.
She said on September 19, 2015, the suspects acting on common purpose of defrauding Bindura Nickel, misrepresented to its finance director that they wanted to purchase Modified Smelter Equipment from a China based company.
“The duo ordered the finance director to transfer a total of $2 761 500 to Qiaoyu Limited Bank in China, using the loan repayment facility route, when in actual fact, the money was not meant for loan repayment,” said Det Asst Insp Rushwaya.
“However, the finance director informed the duo that they needed to obtain a signed board of directors resolution from Bindura Nickel Cooperation Smelter Board, prior to the remittance of the amount.”
Det Asst Insp Rushwaya said on September 22, the board of directors authorised the procurement of the equipment and the following day, the company transferred the amount from Ecobank to BancABC for onward transmission to ASA’s Barclays Bank account in United Kingdom.
On September 24, 2015, the money was transferred from Barclays Bank to Qiaoyu Limited Bank account in China where the suspects had interest in.
“However, the equipment that the suspects purported to have purchased was not delivered,” said Det Asst Insp Rushwaya.
“Although the transactions reflect the repayment of shareholders’ loan, it was established that Qiaoyu Limited had no beneficiary of the purported loan.”
Det Asst Insp Rushwaya said the suspects’ whereabouts were still not known and their last known address was Freda Rebecca Guest House in Bindura.
Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to their arrest to contact Detective Constable Lisita on 0776 867 130, CID Bindura on 0271-6515, national complaints desk on (04) 703631 or any nearest police station. The Herald
MMCZ saga: Gudyanga testifies in camera
Former Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Professor Francis Gudyanga yesterday gave his evidence in camera after the court insisted that he reveals the information he said was confidential.
By Fungai Lupande
Former Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Professor Francis Gudyanga yesterday gave his evidence in camera after the court insisted that he reveals the information he said was confidential.
This comes after Prof Gudyanga refused to answer questions in the trial of two Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) bosses, saying it was classified information.
Although Prof Gudyanga vowed that he would not answer the question in camera, the National Prosecuting Authority intervened and asked him to answer the question.
In May this year, Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa wrote to the court confirming that the information being solicited by the defence team, Messrs Admire Rubaya and Oliver Marwa, was indeed confidential.
Lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya castigated the affidavit by Minister Chidhakwa as a vague document, which was unconstitutional.
The accused are MMCZ acting deputy general manager (finance and administration) Hannan Tongai Chitate (35) and acting general manager Richard Chingodza (41). The pair is accused of swindling MMCZ of $625 226, 88.
Mr Rubaya accused Prof Gudyanga of somersaulting after the defence team hit on the nerve and touched on issues that destroy the State case.
He said they were soliciting the information to prove that Prof Gudyanga was a dishonest man and could not be believed.
“The same minister (Minister Chidhakwa) once threw Prof Gudyanga under the bus, saying he knew nothing about payments to Pedstock,” said Mr Rubaya.
“Prof Gudyanga made representation that money was going to Minerals and Border Control Unit and later said the money was not going there.
“What they are trying to protect is already on the peripheral. The information we are soliciting is important to the defence.”
The prosecutor Mrs Mutamangira-Mavhondo argued that in terms of Section 296 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, the minister can dispose an affidavit if the information being solicited in criminal proceedings is prejudicial to State security. The Herald