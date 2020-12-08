Tryson Chimbetu unwell

By Trust Khosa

Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu is down at home suffering from excess excretion of acids in stomach.

The 32-year-old crooner, who is set to release a new album during the festive season, said he has since been discharged from hospital.

“I have been unwell for the past three days and I have since been discharged from hospital.

“I was in excruciating pain three days ago but now there is an improvement since I am taking my medication.

“The illness has come as a setback to me but I pray I will be fine very soon to continue with my work,” he said.

The Marxist Dendera Brothers assured fans that he would not enter the festive season empty-handed.

“I have been working on my new album titled Chii Chakadaro which is almost complete but I hope to launch it on time during the festive season.

“This illness has affected me a bit but the production process is still going on in the studio.

“I have roped in competent producers and I hope I will come up with something new that will usher merry-makers into the festive season.

“We have targets to meet and hopefully we will beat the deadline to ensure that we give fans something new during the festive season.

“The album carries eight tracks and I hope fans will definitely embrace my new album,” he said.

If Tryson was to release his new album during the festive season, he will give dendera fans variety on the market.

To date, his uncle and father-figure Allan has since released his well-knit album titled Urgent Matter while Sulu dropped his own album called Entanglement.

Many a critique believes Tryson still has the mojo to complement Allan and Tryson as the Chimbetus of song’s ‘battle’ of fans is set to dominate the greater part of the festive season and even beyond. HMetro.