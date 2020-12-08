Tout kidnaps cop

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A Mbare tout was yesterday dragged to court facing kidnapping and malicious damage to property charges after he reportedly kidnapped a policeman who had arrested him for operating from an undesignated point in the CBD.

The suspect, Blessing Kamutero, 30, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Allegations are that on December 4, the complainant Superintendent Leonard Chabata was driving along Simon Muzenda Street with the intention of turning into Robert Mugabe Way, and when he got to that intersection, he saw a Toyota Hiace that was parked there picking passengers at the undesignated place.

He reportedly then told the driver who is still at large to drive away from the place because he was committing an offence and he drove a few metres away and started picking commuters again while Ronald Mutute and Kamutero were touting shouting ‘Mbare’.

Chabata is reported to have warned them again before he entered into their vehicle informing them that they were under arrest and had to proceed to Harare Central Police Station, but they refused to comply while Mutute tried to push him out of the car but failed.

They reportedly then drove to the Avenues area then to Workington where Chabata then called for reinforcements and was assisted by Constable Ngororombe and team when they were now in Rugare residential area.

When Kamutero and his accomplices saw the reinforcement team, they stopped the car and jumped off and ran away but Kamutero was later apprehended in Mbare.

Sabastian Mutizirwa for the State opposed bail and the matter was deferred to today for bail application. HMetro.