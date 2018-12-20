The Chimbetus in rare concert

By Blessing Masakadza

Dendera music godfather Allan Chimbetu will on Thursday lead his sons Suluman, Tryson and Douglas for a get together gig slated for EastPoint in the capital.

This is one of the rare events that the Chimbetus will converge for a single show and using one band, following the demise of the once popular Chopper commemoration gigs.

The commemoration gigs are held in remembrance of the late Simon Chimbetu and spearheaded by his son Sulu.

Tryson also launched the Dr Nero commemoration gigs in honour of his late father and fellow dendera founder Naison.

Allan, the surviving sibling of the Simon, Naison lineage, told the Daily News that this is a festive season special for all dendera music lovers.

Dubbed “Mudhara Nevana Vake” the Chimbetus will be supported by sungura musician Romeo Gasa.

“This is the festive season and we have decided to give all the dendera music lovers a Christmas special. We will all be there supported by Romeo Gasa,” he said.

In a previous story with this publication, the musician expressed his wish for a dendera united and it seems he is on course in achieving the dream.

He said his band, Orchestra Dendera Kings (Central Committee) will be in charge of the instruments with the other singers coming in to perform with him.

“We will be using one band and the boys will be joining me on stage, performing before our fans,” he said.

People will remember them for their joint show at the Harare Gardens in one of the commemoration gigs and their execution is still in the minds of many dendera music lovers. DailyNews